  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 18 Jan 2023 Hindi replaces Telug ...
Nation, Politics

Hindi replaces Telugu in massive BRS meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 18, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), P Viajayan (Kerala), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, at the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party's rally, in Khammam, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), P Viajayan (Kerala), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, at the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party's rally, in Khammam, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: As the opposition parties, including Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states, have joined forces to unseat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 elections, lakhs of people converged from several districts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha to attend the BRS first public meeting.

The massive public meeting has lifted the morale of BRS leaders and cadre, especially in Khammam district where the party fared badly in the Assembly elections of 2014 and 2018 despite coming to power with a decent majority.

The venue was surprisingly filled with Hindi political songs rather than
Telugu tunes as some of the party workers cheered along to "Ek do theen chaar, desh ke neta KCR." The party workers, who are otherwise familiar with ‘Jai Telangana and Jai jai KCR’ were heard raising slogans in Hindi with catch phrases such as "Bhajapa ko hatayenge, Bharat ko Bachayenge."

After the meeting, murmurs circulated in political circles that KCR had been successful in uniting non-BJP and non-Congress parties on a single platform in an effort to topple the BJP-led government at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  The meeting succeeded in projecting KCR as a national leader as he was seen sharing the dais with CMs of three states, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national leader D. Raja, among others.

The BRS show of strength in national politics with a massive rally in
Khammam made people feel confident that BRS and KCR would make it big in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People wished that like KCR achieved statehood for Telangana with TRS, he should become the PM with the BRS to put the country on the path of progress with his 'Telangana model' of welfare schemes and development programmes.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samithi, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan, delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal, bhagwant mann, akhilesh yadav, d raja
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Health. (File)

Dashboard to ensure functioning of devices at AP government hospitals

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Revanth Reddy hits out at KCR

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

AP HC sentences two higher officials in contempt case

 MPDOs and municipal commissioners are also advised to give proper publicity for the special camps. (Photo: PTI/File)

Special camps for 5 days to update Aadhaar biometrics in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J-K Congress spokesperson resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party (Twitter/@DeepikaSRajawat)

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)

TMC up in arms over CPI(M)-BJP 'joint' operation

File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->