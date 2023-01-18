Hindi replaces Telugu in massive BRS meeting

Hyderabad: As the opposition parties, including Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states, have joined forces to unseat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 elections, lakhs of people converged from several districts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha to attend the BRS first public meeting.

The massive public meeting has lifted the morale of BRS leaders and cadre, especially in Khammam district where the party fared badly in the Assembly elections of 2014 and 2018 despite coming to power with a decent majority.

The venue was surprisingly filled with Hindi political songs rather than

Telugu tunes as some of the party workers cheered along to "Ek do theen chaar, desh ke neta KCR." The party workers, who are otherwise familiar with ‘Jai Telangana and Jai jai KCR’ were heard raising slogans in Hindi with catch phrases such as "Bhajapa ko hatayenge, Bharat ko Bachayenge."

After the meeting, murmurs circulated in political circles that KCR had been successful in uniting non-BJP and non-Congress parties on a single platform in an effort to topple the BJP-led government at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting succeeded in projecting KCR as a national leader as he was seen sharing the dais with CMs of three states, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national leader D. Raja, among others.

The BRS show of strength in national politics with a massive rally in

Khammam made people feel confident that BRS and KCR would make it big in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People wished that like KCR achieved statehood for Telangana with TRS, he should become the PM with the BRS to put the country on the path of progress with his 'Telangana model' of welfare schemes and development programmes.