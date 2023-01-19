BJP to hold state executive meet on Jan 24 in Telangana

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the two-day BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi that concluded on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party will have its state executive meeting on January 24 in Mahbubnagar.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that the meet could see senior central party leaders including general secretaries looking after Telangana BJP affairs, Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh, could be among those who could attend the meeting.

It may be recalled that the BJP has planned a slew of activities starting in the last week of this month including holding 10,000 small meetings in

villages, and work on setting up polling booth level committees among other things. The meet is also expected to discuss the next phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.