BJP destroying federal structure: Kerala CM

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP-RSS combine of destroying the federal structure of the country, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated steps to prevent the misrule of the BJP and we will support him.

Addressing a public meeting organised by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS in Khammam, the veteran CPI(M) leader said that the BJP-RSS is trying to polarise the people on communal lines. “People need to live in peace and communal harmony, but BJP is destroying all values of democracy, social justice, and equality,” he said.

Without directly naming the BJP, Vijayan said there is a “peculiar situation” in which a political formation that was not part of our national freedom struggle is in power in the country. “Modern India was built with collective efforts and the BJP is taking it back to medieval times,” he lamented.

Accusing the Centre of having a mission to make India a ‘unitary state’, the Marxist veteran said slogans such as ‘One Nation One Tax’, ‘One Nation One Uniform’, ‘One Nation One Election’ are all attacks on the federal structure.

“India is a union of states and federal structure is the base for administration. The BJP government is introducing Bills without consulting the states. The BJP believes in unitary rule and ignores the spirit of the federal structure. Offices of Governors are used to bulldoze the Opposition party governments in states. The multi-party system is essential for India as it has diversity in nature,” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Union government is trying to impose the Hindi language on states overlooking the importance of the mother tongue.

He said that vice-president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks against the Supreme Court show a “prevailing undemocratic situation”.