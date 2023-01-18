  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 18 Jan 2023 Bandi’s son bo ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi’s son booked for assault, BJP leader slams KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 18, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of getting a non-bailable case filed against his son Bhagirath to attempt to silence him.––DC File Image
 Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of getting a non-bailable case filed against his son Bhagirath to attempt to silence him.––DC File Image

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister   K. Chandrashekar Rao of getting a non-bailable case filed against his son Bhagirath to attempt to silence him.

“The incident happened some time ago. Why was it leaked today? Is it because I questioned the Chief Minister’s son for calling Yadadri temple development a business-like investment that is bringing returns every day. Or is it to divert attention from the opposition to the state’s decision on giving undue honours to the descendant of the Nizams for whose funeral the state is going overboard,” Sanjay said.

The police had booked Bhagirath over a video in which he is seen assaulting a classmate. However, Sanjay was unmoved.

“What will you do then? Use third degree on my son?” Sanjay said, adding his son will surrender to the police.

The BJP leader said that youngsters, sometimes, fight and get back to being friends. He claimed that the alleged victim also put out a video accepting that he had made a mistake and that there was no need to make an issue of the fight.

“The case was filed after the university, where my son is a student, came under pressure from the government to lodge a complaint. And why did the college not bring the incident to the notice of the parents, and why the college authorities did not counsel the students?” Sanjay asked.

“If the Chief Minister wants, he can play politics with me. Leave the children out of it. When his grandson was caught in a controversy and people were making adverse comments on the boy, I intervened and declared that children must be left out of politics,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay’s comments came after the Dundigal police registered a case against Bhagirath on charges of assaulting his classmate over a petty issue. The police said that the incident took place in the university hostel in December 2022 and came to their notice after the video went viral on Tuesday, prompting the college to file a police complaint.

Dundigal police inspector P. Ramana Reddy said a case was registered. “We have started an investigation into the incident,” he said.

In the video, Bhagirath and his friends are seen beating a classmate, raining fist blows and abusing him in vulgar language.

The police said that they will summon the students and hostel staff for questioning once the university reopens after vacations.

Later in the day, another video was circulated in which a person identifying himself as Sriram claimed that he has harassed Bhagirath's friend's sister and sent her messages at nights and troubled her. "After knowing this, Bhagirath called me, but as I was rude, he beat him. It is a past. We are all friends and together now. We have forgotten the incident," Sriram is heard saying in the video.

Terming the Bhagirath video as useless, he asked, “Why is the video being circulated? It will only create differences between us, when we have forgotten the issue and are in good terms. It is of no use,” he is heard saying.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, bandi sanjay, cm kcr, dundigal  police, bandi sanjays son bhagirath, bandi bhagirath, non bailable case filed on bandi bhagirath
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party (Twitter/@DeepikaSRajawat)

J-K Congress spokesperson resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar addresses at the 1st Health Working Group meeting under G20 India presidency, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Need to build resilient health system: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Modi govt doesn't make policies to please people unlike those in past: Amit Shah

Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addresses a press conference over Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, in Shillong. (PTI)

EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls



MOST POPULAR

 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Best era coming, connect with all, Modi tells cadre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda arrives for the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (PTI)

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

MP Santokh Chaudhary suffers cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, dies

A file photo of Santokh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, who died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. (Image: Lok Sabha)

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->