Delhi Assembly election tickets: Congress workers protest at Sonia residence

ANI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
The protestors, from Patel Nagar and Karawal Nagar assembly constituencies, raised slogans ahead of the party's announcement of candidates
Congress workers protesting in Delhi (ANI photo)
New Delhi: A group of Congress workers protested against their own party president Sonia Gandhi outside her residence over ticket distribution for forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The protestors, from Patel Nagar and Karawal Nagar assembly constituencies, raised slogans ahead of the party's announcement of election candidates.

 

The group was upset over speculations that leaders Arvind Singh and Harman Singh might not get tickets from Karawal Nagar and Patel Nagar constituencies, respectively.

The angry demonstrators also blocked the way for Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra's car.

Adding that the final announcement will be made by the party today, Chopra said most candidates had been finalised and the party is likely to have a tie-up with RJD.

The voting for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

