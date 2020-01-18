Nation Politics 18 Jan 2020 CPI(M) mouthpiece sl ...
Nation, Politics

CPI(M) mouthpiece slams Kerala Governor for ‘anti-govt’ stand

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
“The attempt is to establish a precedence that the state has no independent power...even for constitutionally guaranteed rights,” it says
Enraged over the mass participation of people in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”, Deshabhimani newspaper alleged. (Photo | PTI)
 Enraged over the mass participation of people in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”, Deshabhimani newspaper alleged. (Photo | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: As the war of wordsbetween Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government intensified, the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Saturday slammed him for making “political statements” and alleged he was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”.  In a hard-hitting editorial, it said the governor who spoke to the media here and in Delhi without understanding the stature of the position being held by him, was making “political statements”.

In a lengthy report titled “Governor’s political game”, it said the Governor is a person who should act in accordance with the Constitution and above personal preferences.  Enraged over the mass participation of people in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in kerala, Khan was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”, it alleged.

 

The editorial attacked Khan for coming out in public against the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not informing him before moving the apex court against the CAA and for not signing the ordinance regarding the local self government ward delimitation.

“The attempt is to establish a precedence that the state has no independent power and it should await the Governor’s permission even for constitutionally guaranteed rights,” it said.

The Constitution does not mandate the state government to inform every decision to the Governor.

This is evident in Article 167 of the Constitution, the editorial pointed out.

The Chief Minister has only the constitutional obligation to inform the decisions of the state cabinet, and not the daily decisions of the government, the daily stated. Justifying the anti-CAA resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly, the newspaper said it was “legal” and “passed in accordance with the rules and regulations.

“There is no need to inform the governor in advance before the resolution is passed,” it added.

...
Tags: kerala governor, governor arif mohammed khan, anti-caa protests, cpm


Related Stories

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Latest From Nation

Pic courtesy: sai.org.in

Sai Baba birthplace row: Shirdi to remain closed from tomorrow

Image courtesy: Twitter

Kashmiri Pandits vow to return home with Hum Wapas Aayenge

Congress workers protesting in Delhi (ANI photo)

Delhi Assembly election tickets: Congress workers protest at Sonia residence

With Nripendra Misra's appointment, the reconstitution of both the NMML society as well as the NMML executive council, which takes important decisions pertaining to the museum associated with India's first prime minister, is now complete. (Photo | PTI)

PM's former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra made Nehru Museum council chairman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi Assembly election tickets: Congress workers protest at Sonia residence

Congress workers protesting in Delhi (ANI photo)

Delhi Election: Mosques on govt land to be razed if BJP wins, says party MP

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (Photo | Facebook)

Davinder case in NIA hand as good as dead: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (File photo, PTI)

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul: Ramachandra Guha

Ramachandra Guha (Photo | FIle)

BJP first list of candidates Delhi elections 2020

Manoj Tiwari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham