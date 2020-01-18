Bad weather forces three Union ministers headed for Jammu to arrive in Srinagar

Jitendra Singh is among the three central ministers who arrived in Srinagar (Photo | PTI)

Srinagar: Three Union ministers arrived in Srinagar on Saturday after their flight to Jammu could not land there, officials said. The ministers are among 36 ministers who will hold close to 60 meetings in Kashmir and Jammu over the next six days.

Ministers Arjun Meghwal, Ashwini Choubey and Jitendra Singh landed at Srinagar Airport after their flight to the winter capital of the union territory was diverted here, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the team of ministers will stay back or return to the union capital.

The first team of ministers was scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday.

No less than 36 Union ministers will visit Jammu & Kashmir, including sensitive areas, in a week-long blitz starting January 18.

The purpose of the visits is to tell the people of Jammu & Kashmir that the effects of the August 5 curtailment of special status have been positive. People in both parts of the Union territory will be told of the development measures taken by the government for the good of the people.

While sources said both parts of the state, Hindu-majority Jammu and Muslim-majority Kashmir, will be visited by the ministers, they added that there will be 51 visits to Jammu and only 8 to Srinagar, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, prepaid mobile connectivity was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on January 18 after 166 days since telecom operations were suspended on November 5 last year.