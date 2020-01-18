Nation Politics 18 Jan 2020 Adityanath's ex ...
Nation, Politics

Adityanath's ex-aide joins SP, Akhilesh says BJP’s days numbered

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Ex-Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Sunil Singh's shift of loyalty assumes significance as HYV was founded to promote ‘Hindutva and nationalism’
Former Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Sunil Singh (Photo | Facebook)
 Former Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Sunil Singh (Photo | Facebook)

Lucknow: Former chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) Sunil Singh, who was considered the right hand man of Yogi Adityanath, at least until the latter became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three years ago, joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday.

Singh was inducted into the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

 

Some Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders also joined the SP at the party headquarters here.

Singh along with some others were expelled from the HYV, formed by Adityanath in 2002, on charges of indiscipline in 2017. He had then created a splinter outfit and declared himself as its national president.

Welcoming Singh and others to the SP fold, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The days of the Adityanath government are numbered and the countdown has already begun."

He said the BJP government has slapped cases against opposition leaders for protesting against its policies.

"The government is doing injustice from day one and false cases are being lodged for protesting," said the former chief minister, adding the BJP only promoting communalism and creating a  Hindu-Muslim divide.

Akhilesh said he was happy that HYV workers were with the SP now and hoped that they would unmask the real intentions of the BJP.

On the occasion, Mulayam Singh Yadav termed the youth as the future of the SP and said that farmers, youth and traders have to be strengthened to make India a developed country.

Singh's shift of loyalty assumes significance as the HYV was founded to promote "Hindutva and nationalism" and went on to play a significant role in shaping Adityanath's political rise in Uttar Pradesh.

But signs of early strains were noticed when some ambitious HYV members sought to contest the state Assembly polls, a demand rejected by the BJP, triggering massive resentment within the outfit.

Singh was removed from the HYV in January 2017 ahead of the Assembly elections after he threatened to field HYV candidates against BJP nominees to protest the denial of tickets.

In March, Adityanath became the chief minister after the BJP's spectacular performance in the polls. Within a year, the HYV split as the conflict between the duo intensified and Singh formed the Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat) along with several other HYV rebels.

Singh was also slapped with the National Security Act in 2018 and jailed for his alleged involvement in violence at Gorakhpur. It was from this point of time that his proximity to the Samajwadi Party started growing.

Singh wanted to file his nomination for the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Gorakhpur constituency as a candidate of the Hindustan Nirman Dal launched by Pravin Togadia, the former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader.

However, the district magistrate and returning officer of Gorakhpur K Vijayendra Pandian ordered the cancellation of his nomination on technical grounds, prompting Singh to allege that it was done at the behest of Adityanath.

...
Tags: hindu yuva vahini, adityanath, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav


Related Stories

Quit BJP with 30 MLAs, we’ll make you CM of new anti-CAA govt: Cong leader to Sonowal

Latest From Nation

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan reacts to the decision of the state government to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Governor-CM spats not new to Kerala, but this one is really bitter

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi (Photo | Wikipedia)

SC, ST teachers of JNU allege discrimination by administration

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (file photo)

Iran talks about work on Chabahar Port with India

Congress' Gwalior (East) MLA Munnalal Goyal (Photo | Twitter)

Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh stages sit-in protest at Assembly complex



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Governor-CM spats not new to Kerala, but this one is really bitter

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan reacts to the decision of the state government to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh stages sit-in protest at Assembly complex

Congress' Gwalior (East) MLA Munnalal Goyal (Photo | Twitter)

Bad weather forces three Union ministers headed for Jammu to arrive in Srinagar

Jitendra Singh is among the three central ministers who arrived in Srinagar (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Assembly election tickets: Congress workers protest at Sonia residence

Congress workers protesting in Delhi (ANI photo)

CPI(M) mouthpiece slams Kerala Governor for ‘anti-govt’ stand

Enraged over the mass participation of people in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”, Deshabhimani newspaper alleged. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham