search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels London visit amid KT Rama Rao row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 2:45 am IST
He said is said to have cancelled the trip due to political reasons.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Amid the raging row over his meeting TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to London at the last minute. He was supposed to fly to London on Thursday morning to see his daughter Varsha Reddy who is studying there.

It was planned that after his 3,600-km padayatra that he had launched in November 2017, Mr Reddy would go to London along with his family members to see his daughter. 

 

He said is said to have cancelled the trip due to political reasons.

...
Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, london
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KC(M) demands two Lok Sabha seats in UDF talks

KC (M) leader P. J. Joseph, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Muslim League national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener Benny Behanan at the UDF meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. MUZAFAR)

N Chandrababu Naidu slams YS Sharmila complaint

YS Sharmila

N Chandrababu Naidu calls off trip to Davos in Switzerland

N Chandrababu Naidu

114 MLAs take oath on Day-1

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress not to contest for speaker post

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham