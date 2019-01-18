YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels London visit amid KT Rama Rao row

Vijayawada: Amid the raging row over his meeting TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to London at the last minute. He was supposed to fly to London on Thursday morning to see his daughter Varsha Reddy who is studying there.

It was planned that after his 3,600-km padayatra that he had launched in November 2017, Mr Reddy would go to London along with his family members to see his daughter.

He said is said to have cancelled the trip due to political reasons.