Telangana Legislative Assembly: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to mind house

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 18, 2019, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Mr Srinivasa Reddy’s candidature was proposed by the Chief Minister and leaders of all parties supported it.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wishes Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The ground is set for Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s senior MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to be elected Speaker of the newly-elected Telangana Legislative Assembly.

After the notification, Mr Srinivas Reddy filed his nomination accompanied by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress MLA M. Bhatti Vikramarka, and MIM MLA Ahmad Balala.

 

Mr Srinivasa Reddy’s candidature was proposed by the Chief Minister and leaders of all parties supported it, ensuring that he will be elected unanimously on Friday. While the nomination was being filed, the Chief Minister joked that the Speaker must grant more time to ruling party members to participate in debates in the House.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had reached out to all political parties seeking their support in ensuring a unanimous choice for the Speaker’s post.

While the BJP and the MIM agreed to support the candidature of Mr Srinivas Reddy, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told Mr Chandrasekhar Rao that the party will discuss and then take a decision. 

