search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Legislative Assembly begins amid bonhomie

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 12:23 am IST
The first sitting was chaired by pro tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
After a prolonged and ugly war of words between them during the recently-held Assembly elections, Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao shakes hands with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inside the state Assembly on the first day of its first session on Thursday.
 After a prolonged and ugly war of words between them during the recently-held Assembly elections, Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao shakes hands with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inside the state Assembly on the first day of its first session on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The tone for the first session of the newly-elected Telangana state Legislative Assembly commenced on Thursday was set by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who walked over to the Opposition benches and shook hands with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, bitter rivals in the recent Assembly elections that swept the TRS to power.

The first sitting was chaired by pro tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
Mr Rao, who was re-elected from Gajwel, took oath immediately after the session began with the singing of the National Anthem. Mr Rao, the Leader of the House, was the first to take oath.

 

He was followed by the women members, Ms A. Rekha Naik, Ms D. Anasuya, Ms Gongidi Sunitha, Ms Haripriya Banoth, Ms Padma Devender Reddy, and Ms P. Sabita Indra Reddy. A podium was set up in front of the well of the House for the members to take oath. 

...
Tags: telangana legislative assembly, n. uttam kumar reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

114 MLAs take oath on Day-1


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

114 MLAs take oath on Day-1

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress not to contest for speaker post

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

‘Flu curable but treating Cong leaders' mental illness difficult,’ says BJP MP Goyal

BJP president Amit Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India | File)

Will make nephew join BSP movement: Mayawati slams 'nepotism' claims

‘Instead of fighting us fairly, they (BJP) are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels,’ said Mayawati. (Photo: ANI)

'A nightmare for BJP’: Congress says Karnataka coalition will complete full term

‘...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka,’ Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham