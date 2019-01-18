search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao rival in Assembly polls all set to join TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 18, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Congress leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy lost Gajwel seat.
Vanteru Pratap Reddy
 Vanteru Pratap Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MLA and Congress leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who contested against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from Gajwel in the recent Telangana state Assembly elections, has decided to join the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. According to TRS sources, he is joining the TRS on Friday in the presence of the Chief Minister. 

Mr Pratap Reddy is fond of changing parties. In the 2014 assembly elections he was the Telugu Desam candidate from Gajwel and had lost to Mr Rao. He tried his luck from the Congress party this time, but when that too did not work he has decided to change parties once again.

 

In the 2014 Assembly elections, former MLA T. Narasa Reddy was the Congress candidate from Gajwel against Mr Rao and after he was defeated, he had joined the TRS. 

During the election campaign in December, Mr Pratap Reddy had alleged that then irrigation minister and the Chief Minister’s nephew, T. Harish Rao, was in regular touch with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and may join the Congress any time. Mr  Harish Rao, he alleged, had called him from a private number and asked him to defeat Mr Rao and even expressed his willingness to extend the required “financial assistance”. 

Mr Harish Rao had denied these allegations and challenged Mr Pratap Reddy to prove them. 

Now, barely a month after the Assembly results, Mr Mr Pratap Reddy has decided to join the winning TRS.

There is speculation in TRS circles that Mr Pratap Reddy has been promised a party ticket to contest from Gajwel once Mr Rao resigns. Sources said that Mr Pratap Reddy wants to contest the Medak Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming general election so as to play a key role in national politics to form the Federal Front. If he wins the seat he will have to resign as MLA and in the by-election in Gajwel, Mr Pratap Reddy will be given the TRS ticket. Another version is that the TRS leadership has promised Mr Pratap Reddy an MLC seat.

...
Tags: vanteru pratap reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

114 MLAs take oath on Day-1

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress not to contest for speaker post

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

‘Flu curable but treating Cong leaders' mental illness difficult,’ says BJP MP Goyal

BJP president Amit Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India | File)

Will make nephew join BSP movement: Mayawati slams 'nepotism' claims

‘Instead of fighting us fairly, they (BJP) are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels,’ said Mayawati. (Photo: ANI)

'A nightmare for BJP’: Congress says Karnataka coalition will complete full term

‘...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka,’ Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham