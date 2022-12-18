  
Nation Politics 17 Dec 2022 YSRC MLAs in red rac ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC MLAs in red racing against time to regain 2024 poll ticket

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made himself amply clear that poor performers will not be getting the party tickets to contest again.
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made himself amply clear that poor performers will not be getting the party tickets to contest again. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: It is a race against time for 25 percent MLAs of ruling YSR Congress, including eight ministers, who have just 100 days left for improving their performances and regaining their party tickets for the 2024 assembly general elections.

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made himself amply clear that poor performers, even though they may be his relatives, will not be getting the party tickets to contest again.

Thus, the legislators, who have not fared up to people’s expectations as per a survey carried out by YSRC, are drawing up strategies to hit the roads and streets, so as to visit every house in their constituency and improve their grades in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programmes.

According to sources, several legislators have constituted special teams of their confidantes to draw action plans for the next 100 days to get a good image within their constituents and improve their performance graphs. They have put on the drawing board multiple programmes, including house-to-house visits, colony meetings, gated community gatherings, and section-wise interactions. The MLAs will then take swift measures to resolve issues and problems of every house in their constituency by using funds especially allotted for Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

According to sources, ministers Seediri Appalaraju, Gudivada Amarnath, Dadisetty Raja, Pinipe Vishwarup, Jogi Ramesh, Adimulapu Suresh, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, and Gummanuru Jayaram are trailing in their performance.

Similarly, MLAs Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who is relative of Jagan, Kodali Nani, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Kethi Reddy Venkatarami Reddy, Petla Umashankara Ganesh, Srinivasa Naidu, Eliza, Ponnada Venkata Satishkumar, Vasantha Krishnaprasad, Meka Pratap Appa Rao, Mekathoti Sucharita, Md. Mustafa, Vundavalli Sridevi, Maddisetty Venugopal, M. Mahidhar Reddy, Madhusudana Yadav, Kiliveti Sanjivaiah, P. Dwarakanath Reddy,  Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, S. Raghurami Reddy, Y. Saiprasada Reddy and Chennakesava Reddy are lagging behind.

Likewise, the sword of Damocles is hanging over several assembly constituency coordinators including Adari Anand (Visakha West), K.K. Raju (Visakha North), MLC Thota Trimurtulu (Mandapeta), MP Margani Bharatram (Rajahmundry City), MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy (Pulivendula on behalf of Jagan) and MLC Mohammed Iqbal (Hindupuram).

YSRC state joint secretary Karumuru Venkata Reddy pointed out that the Chief Minister has repeatedly asked his party MLAs to develop rapport with public by visiting every house, which is an innovative concept in modern politics. The legislators have to follow up their visits by speedily resolving problems that their constituents are facing.

Venkata Reddy maintained that even in the eleventh hour, Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving the legislators and MPs opportunity to improve their performance and increase their prospects of getting the ruling party ticket once again.

The final review of the legislators and parliamentarians’ performance will be in March 2023.

Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, 2024 assembly elections, gadapa gadapaku programme, ysrc mla
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


