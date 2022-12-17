  
Nation Politics 17 Dec 2022 IT and ITES in Tier ...
Nation, Politics

IT and ITES in Tier -II towns is priority: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 17, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 8:02 am IST
K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar were functioning successfully and several IT towers were nearing completion. — Twitter
 K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar were functioning successfully and several IT towers were nearing completion. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government was keen on expanding the information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITES) sector to Tier-II towns thereby increasing job opportunities to the youth and increasing IT exports, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar were functioning successfully and several IT towers were nearing completion.

Rao said that IT hubs in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar will be inaugurated soon. Next in line will be the hubs in Siddipet and Nalgonda.

The minister said that ‘3D’ mantra - Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise - is being put into action by furthering the reach of the IT/ITES sector to district headquarters.   

“Efforts are on to expand the IT sector to all corners of the state.  Warangal stands testimony to the constructive steps being undertaken.  Incidentally, this is the second largest IT hub in the state and it houses reputed companies," he said. 

The State government has created a conducive atmosphere by providing world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad, he said while urging top companies to expand their operations into Tier-II towns.

“Talented youth from rural areas are pursuing academics in reputed institutions in Tier-II Towns like NIT in Warangal and RGUKT in Basar. The young students are industry-ready now," the minister said.

...
Tags: ktr, it ites sectors tier-ii cities telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao addresing a press meet. With him are BJP official spokespersons J. Sangappa, and Kishore Poreddy. (Photo: DC Image)

BJP sees mismatch in Rohit's election papers

Executive director at Medicover Hospitals Hari Krishna said the hospital was equipped with advanced radio diagnostic facilities, a highly advanced cath lab unit, six operating suites, and 50 critical care beds to cater to all age groups, from newborn babies to geriatric patients across all spectrums of medicine. — Twitter

Medicover’s new medical facility inaugurated

Telangana Congress vice-president and senior party leader Mallu Ravi — DC Image

No one except Revanth Reddy joined TPCC from TD, claims Ravi

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, during his visit to the Institute, visited various labs and interacted with scientists and students. — By Arrangement

Diet and Biomarkers Survey in India launched



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

States equally responsible for border security: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council at Nabanna, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Nadda says Rahul speaking China's language to lower armed forces' morale

Nadda accused Gandhi of

Congress in Telangana infested with coverts: Rajanarsimha

Damodar Rajanarsimha, former deputy CM in undivided Andhra Pradesh and a Dalit leader alleged that some

Time to put an end to TRS government: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda flanked by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Tarun Chugh, Etala Rajeda and NVSS Prabhakar at the conclusion of the first phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at SRR College in Karimnagar. (DC)

Sukhwinder Sukhu set to become Himachal CM as Pratibha Singh pulls out

Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->