IT and ITES in Tier -II towns is priority: KTR

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government was keen on expanding the information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITES) sector to Tier-II towns thereby increasing job opportunities to the youth and increasing IT exports, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar were functioning successfully and several IT towers were nearing completion.

Rao said that IT hubs in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar will be inaugurated soon. Next in line will be the hubs in Siddipet and Nalgonda.

The minister said that ‘3D’ mantra - Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise - is being put into action by furthering the reach of the IT/ITES sector to district headquarters.

“Efforts are on to expand the IT sector to all corners of the state. Warangal stands testimony to the constructive steps being undertaken. Incidentally, this is the second largest IT hub in the state and it houses reputed companies," he said.

The State government has created a conducive atmosphere by providing world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad, he said while urging top companies to expand their operations into Tier-II towns.

“Talented youth from rural areas are pursuing academics in reputed institutions in Tier-II Towns like NIT in Warangal and RGUKT in Basar. The young students are industry-ready now," the minister said.