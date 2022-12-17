BJP protests Pakistan FM Bhutto’s comment against Modi

BJP leaders and a large number of party workers who took part in the protest, raised slogans against Bhutto and later burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP on Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt his effigy during a protest in the city.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar led a protest march from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund declaring that Bilawal Bhutto, who lost his mother to terrorists, should have known better instead of attacking the Indian Prime Minister with baseless charges.

BJP leaders and a large number of party workers who took part in the protest, raised slogans against Bhutto terming his statement in the UN as shameful, highly derogatory and defamatory. They later burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister.

Speaking to the media at the end of the march, BJP’s official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said Bhutto’s statement ‘was a cheap tactic to get publicity using the UN as a forum. He said he had become an ISI spokesman since his dream of becoming the Pakistan PM can only be achieved through the ISI.”

He said, while India under Modi's leadership was gaining global popularity and Modi was emerging as a world leader, Pakistan and its leaders are becoming supporters of terrorism.