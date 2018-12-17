search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana: Preparation of data for local polls a gigantic task

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Number of municipalities in TS were doubled this March.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The state administration of Telangana has to undertake a gigantic reorganisation in the newly-formed districts and newly-formed municipalities before elections to the civic bodies in the state can be held.

As part of implementing the poll promises of 2014, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the reorganisation of 10 districts into 31 districts. 
Mr Rao, when campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly elections had promised to make Narayanpet and Mulug into districts and after assuming charge as chief minister, he ordered the authorities to commence the process of constituting both districts.

 

There were 68 municipalities in the state, and another 68 municipalities were created by passing an Act in the legislature in March 2018.

According to the officials of the Commissioner and Directorate of Municipal Administration (CDMA), a total of 136 villages have been merged into five municipal corporations and 36 municipalities across the state. The  reorganisation has started in these municipalities, according to officials of the CDMA and all the concerned municipal commissioners have issued notifications in the respective municipalities inviting advice and suggestions.

According to a memo issued by T.K. Sri Devi, director of municipal administration, the commissioners of municipalities in the state will accept suggestions from local MPs and MLAs from December 13 to 20.

The Municipal Administration Department has decided to distribute the population equally during the division of wards in municipalities and corporations and ensure that the difference in the population should not be more than 10 per cent in the wards. Moreover, the division has to be done according to the 2011 census.

The authorities have decided to begin counting of the number of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women voters in the wards once the reorganisation of the wards is completed by the end of December 2018.

Elections were held to the 69 municipalities and Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramgundam Municipal Corporation in July 2014. Elections to the Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads were also held in July 2014 in the erstwhile 10 districts of the state.

In view of the erstwhile 10 districts now being reorganised as Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem, Mahbubabad, Mahabubnagar, Manchirial, Medak, Medchal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, the state has decided to also undertake the reorganisation of Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial constituencies for the elections.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Wouldn't have achieved freedom without India: B’desh delegate Quazi Rosy

Delegate Quazi Rosy is leading a Bangladeshi delegation including Mukti Joddhas participating in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata this year. (Photo: ANI)

Parties condemn civilian deaths in clashes after encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama, People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: ANI | Representational Image)

Congress ‘sabotaging’ country's security by opposing Rafale deal: Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said while SC has clearly exposed falsehood of Congress by giving clean chit to deal, the party is still persistent with their demand for a JPC probe. (Photo: Twitter / @BJP4India)

India, France hold talks on deepening bilateral ties

‘We had very fruitful talks. We closely looked at all the aspects of our mutual ties,’ said Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

Expressway plan not opposed by 89 per cent people, says TN CM K Palaniswami

K Palaniswami, besides being co-coordinator of AIADMK, is also headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham