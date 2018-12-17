search on deccanchronicle.com
KT Rama Rao to take oath at 11.55 am today at Telangana Bhavan

Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Arrangements have been made for 20,000 activists to join the rally.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS leader K.T. Rama Rao will assume charge as the party’s working president at 11.55 am at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Before taking charge, Mr Rama Rao will participate in a rally that is being organised by party workers near the TRS headquarters in Jubilee Hills. Mr Rama Rao will garland a statue of the Telangana idealogue the late Prof. A, Jayashankar and pray at the Telangana Talli statue and then head to take the oath.

 

TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav told mediapersons, “We have requested the police to take care of the traffic. The party workers are very happy that KTR has been named working president. We will continue our support to KTR.”

Earlier, former Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari, MP Sitaram Naik, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others met Mr Rama Rao and congratulated him on his appointment.

Tags: kadiam srihari, k.t. rama rao, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




