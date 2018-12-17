search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress leader writes to K Chandrasekhar Rao for survey on Backward Class

Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Hyderabad: Congress leader Dr Sravan Dasoju has written to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao demanding enumeration and a socio-economic survey of the Backward Class committee. 

Dr Dasoju also demanded categorisation of BC reservations and to hold the panchayat elections after revision of electoral rolls.

 

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Dr Dasoju said the government was planning to conduct the panchayat raj elections by January 10, by ignoring the orders of the High Court. “The court directed the government to conduct a detailed investigation and then fix the reservation for BCs. Although the order was issued in June, nothing was done for enumeration of BC voters,” he said.

He said the government had earmarked 34 per cent of seats for BCs and demanded that the community get reservations in proportion to their population which is 52 per cent as per the Intensive Household Survey of August 2014. 

He said almost 100 out the of 113 castes and groups among BCs had no representation in local bodies.

