search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Bhupesh Baghel is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:08 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:09 am IST
SIT to probe plot behind killing of Congress brass
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel, Congress state in-charge P.L. Punia and others during a press conference in Raipur on Sunday.(PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel, Congress state in-charge P.L. Punia and others during a press conference in Raipur on Sunday.(PTI)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh PCC president Bhupesh Baghel, who led the Congress to a landslide victory in the state, was named Chief Minister by the party on Sunday. The 68-member Congress Legislature Party, which met here in the afternoon, elected him its leader, paving the way for the 57-year-old OBC leader to become the third CM of Chhattisgarh. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who attended the CLP meet as AICC observer, announced his name as the new chief minister of the state. His appointment followed four-day-long hectic parleys and deliberations with party president Rahul Gandhi.

Later, Mr Baghel led a delegation of newly-elected Congress MLAs to Raj Bhavan to submit the letter by the CLP electing him as its leader. He is due to be sworn in as Chief Minister by governor Anandiben Patel at the Science College ground here at 4.30 pm.

 

Congress president Ra-hul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and a host of senior Congress leaders, besides heads of some regional parties, are expected to attend his oath-taking ceremony.

Mr Baghel said he has set two key priorities — a fresh probe to unearth the political conspiracy in the massacre of frontline Congress leaders by Naxals in Jheeram Ghati in Bastar district in May 2013, and to implement the farm loan waiver as promised by his party.

Mr Baghel said a special investigation team would be constituted to investigate the massacre of 27 Congress leaders to bring to light the role played by politicians and police officers.

Mr Baghel said the decision to write off crop loans would be cleared at the very first meeting of his Cabinet, which would be convened within 10 days of government formation.

Mr Baghel took over the reins in January 2013 when morale of the Congress cadres was at its lowest following the massacre of party leaders and the third successive defeat of the party.

Mr Baghel, a post-graduate from Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University in Raipur, first took on ex-colleague Ajit Jogi and BJP strongman Raman Singh. Mr Baghel was perhaps the only Congress leader who dared to oppose Mr Jogi, considered the most powerful leader in the party in Chhattisgarh then because of his purported proximity to the high command, and ensured his exit from the party. He ruthlessly curbed infighting by showing supporters of Mr Jogi the door. 

He braved all kinds of threats while pressing for a CBI probe into the 2013 massacre of 27 Congress leaders. Mr Baghel had to spend a couple of days in jail in Raipur after CBI charge-sheeted him in an alleged fake sex-CD case involving a BJP minister.

...
Tags: bhupesh baghel, congress legislature party
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur


Related Stories

Political bigwigs to attend Kamal Nath’s swearing-in ceremony


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Wouldn't have achieved freedom without India: B’desh delegate Quazi Rosy

Delegate Quazi Rosy is leading a Bangladeshi delegation including Mukti Joddhas participating in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata this year. (Photo: ANI)

Parties condemn civilian deaths in clashes after encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama, People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: ANI | Representational Image)

Congress ‘sabotaging’ country's security by opposing Rafale deal: Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said while SC has clearly exposed falsehood of Congress by giving clean chit to deal, the party is still persistent with their demand for a JPC probe. (Photo: Twitter / @BJP4India)

India, France hold talks on deepening bilateral ties

‘We had very fruitful talks. We closely looked at all the aspects of our mutual ties,’ said Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

Expressway plan not opposed by 89 per cent people, says TN CM K Palaniswami

K Palaniswami, besides being co-coordinator of AIADMK, is also headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham