K Chandrasekhar Rao told officials to focus on rural growth

Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:30 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday decided to conduct an “awareness conclave” for panchayat raj officers on December 27 at LB Stadium in the city. 

He also signed a file to instruct collectors to issue appointment orders to 9,335 newly recruited village secretaries. Mr Rao was reviewing various aspects of panchayat raj and the promises made in the recent Assembly elections at a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan.

 

After signing the file, Mr Rao said every village would have officers who will be made responsible for development of greenery and sanitation.

Stating that it was only when the villages were developed that the state and the country would also develop, Mr Rao said this could be done by effectively implementing the Panchayat Raj Act.

He instructed officers to focus on village greenery and sanitation at the conclusion of the local bodies polls. The CM felt that an awareness programme has to be conducted for village secretaries and the new recruits, who total 12,750, apart from a range of officials working the village level.

Mr Rao instructed Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi to draft modalities and decide on the process of identifying eligible persons for old age pension in line with the election promise that the pension would be paid from the age of 57.

The CM said adequate provision would be made in the 2019-20 Budget and the pensions should be given with effect from April 1, 2019. 

Mr Rao instructed revenue principal secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari to commence the process of formation of two more districts, namely Mulugu and Narayanpet, in accordance with his electoral promises. Mr Rao told Mr Tiwari to initiate the process to create Korutla revenue division and Ghattuppal mandal in Nalgonda district and Mallampally mandal in Bhupalpally district. He suggested that Gundala mandal in Jangaon district be merged with Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

