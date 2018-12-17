Akbaruddin Owaisi made MIM floor leader

Hyderabad: Senior leader and five-time MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was elected the MIM Assembly floor leader by the party’s executive committee which met on Sunday. This is his fourth stint as floor leader.

The executive which met at the MIM headquarters of Darussalam under the leadership of party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi unanimously elected Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Earlier, party leaders reviewed the decrease in the poll percentage in the recent Assembly elections, particularly in the segments under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Sources said that Mr Asaduddin Owaisi asked the leaders to gear up the party workers for the Lok Sabha elections next year and concentrate on improving the poll percentage.

He noted that despite their vigorous three-month campaign, the urban voters had not turned up to vote, the party chief asked the leaders to encourage youngsters to social media to use their right to vote.