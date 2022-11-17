KCR banks on Munugode model for 2023 polls

The Chief Minister will hold meetings with ministers and MLAs every fortnight at Telangana Bhavan and also hold online interactions with local leaders and workers, who will be appointed as the incharges. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao are banking on the ‘Munugode model’ of canvassing voters over the next 10 months to build up steam for a hat-trick of victories in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A key component of the Munugode model is to divide each Assembly constituency into 100 blocks and appoint incharges for every 100 voters.

The development comes a day after the Chief Minister held a meeting with the TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs, directing them to gear up for the Assembly elections in late 2023 and declaring the next 10 months as “election year”, after dismissing the possibility of dissolving the Assembly early for snap elections.

In the recently concluded by-poll in Munugode, the constituency was divided into 86 units, with MLAs and MLCs appointed as the incharge for each unit.

Further, the unit incharges appointed local leaders for every set of 100 voters, to meet them frequently and apprise them of the welfare schemes and developmental works undertaken by the TRS.

This ensured that the leaders gained voters' support, as the incharges also accompanied voters to polling booths to ensure a high polling percentage, as part of its micro-level booth management strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister has now directed MLAs to send the mobile phone numbers of the unit incharges to the party headquarters. Rao will interact with them frequently and hold workshops on the Munugode model to ensure a strong showing by the TRS in the polls.

The Chief Minister also directed all MLAs to remain available in their constituencies, as Rao plans to start a series of district tours over the next 10 months to speed up development works and hold public meetings. K.T. Rama Rao is also set to undertake district tours to inaugurate TRS offices in all district headquarters and hold public rallies.