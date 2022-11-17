  
Nation Politics 17 Nov 2022 KCR banks on Munugod ...
Nation, Politics

KCR banks on Munugode model for 2023 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 17, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 1:23 am IST
The Chief Minister will hold meetings with ministers and MLAs every fortnight at Telangana Bhavan and also hold online interactions with local leaders and workers, who will be appointed as the incharges. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 The Chief Minister will hold meetings with ministers and MLAs every fortnight at Telangana Bhavan and also hold online interactions with local leaders and workers, who will be appointed as the incharges. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao are banking on the ‘Munugode model’ of canvassing voters over the next 10 months to build up steam for a hat-trick of victories in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A key component of the Munugode model is to divide each Assembly constituency into 100 blocks and appoint incharges for every 100 voters.

The Chief Minister will hold meetings with ministers and MLAs every fortnight at Telangana Bhavan and also hold online interactions with local leaders and workers, who will be appointed as the incharges.

The development comes a day after the Chief Minister held a meeting with the TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs, directing them to gear up for the Assembly elections in late 2023 and declaring the next 10 months as “election year”, after dismissing the possibility of dissolving the Assembly early for snap elections.

In the recently concluded by-poll in Munugode, the constituency was divided into 86 units, with MLAs and MLCs appointed as the incharge for each unit.

Further, the unit incharges appointed local leaders for every set of 100 voters, to meet them frequently and apprise them of the welfare schemes and developmental works undertaken by the TRS.

This ensured that the leaders gained voters' support, as the incharges also accompanied voters to polling booths to ensure a high polling percentage, as part of its micro-level booth management strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister has now directed MLAs to send the mobile phone numbers of the unit incharges to the party headquarters. Rao will interact with them frequently and hold workshops on the Munugode model to ensure a strong showing by the TRS in the polls.

The Chief Minister also directed all MLAs to remain available in their constituencies, as Rao plans to start a series of district tours over the next 10 months to speed up development works and hold public meetings. K.T. Rama Rao is also set to undertake district tours to inaugurate TRS offices in all district headquarters and hold public rallies.

 

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The victim said three days later, he came to her house in the afternoon and raped her — Representational Image/DC

Constable arrested on rape charges

All non-MLA ticket aspirants were pinning their hopes on internal surveys commissioned by the Chief Minister (DC Image)

KCR’s ‘tickets for sitting MLAs’ creates stir in TRS Inbox

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)

HC directs CID to question Narayana at his home in Hyderabad

Nizamabad urban MLA takes out massive thanksgiving rally (Photo: Twitter)

Nizamabad locals thank KCR for sanctioning Rs 100 cr funds



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat polls: Cong declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists

The Congress had on November 4 released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections. — Representational Image/DC

BJP tests poll readiness of all its morchas

Workers prepare canvassing cloth of Bharatiya Janata Party. (AFP)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

Maken quits Congress' Rajasthan in-charge post

Ajay Maken. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->