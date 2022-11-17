  
HC calls for impartiality in Dalit Bandhu beneficiary selection

Published Nov 17, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the Warangal collector and authorities to be impartial in selecting Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, instead of choosing those with political links.

The order was issued by Justice P. Madhavi Devi on a petition filed by Jannu Nutan Babu, who alleged discrimination.

“Instead of referring our applications to the committee constituted for selecting the beneficiaries for sanction of financial assistance under the scheme, the collector issued memos…stating that the beneficiaries are being selected by the MLA,” the petitioner submitted to the court.  

The petitioner said the MLA disregarded his application as their political allegiance was not to the MLA’s party.

Counsel for the state government refuted the contentions and said that beneficiaries will be selected by the committee constituted for the purpose. He said that the petitioner’s application was also forwarded to the committee.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


