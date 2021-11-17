TS seeks Rs 300 crore Central aid for Ramappa facelift

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday sought Rs 300 crore from the Centre for the development of Ramappa temple which earned the tag of world heritage site. It also sought Central funds for development of Bhoodan Pochampally which is named as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, minister for tourism V. Srinivas Goud said he would soon meet union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy and submit proposals seeking funds in this regard.

Goud said there were numerous places like Bhoodan Pochampally in Telangana which had historical and cultural importance but were grossly neglected by the previous governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and also by the Centre.

"Within seven years of formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the Telangana government was successful in securing a world heritage site tag for Ramappa temple. Now Bhoodan Pochampally is all set to get international recognition. This clearly proves who neglected places of historical and cultural importance in Telangana all these years," Goud remarked. He urged the Centre to treat all the states equally and release funds without any discrimination.

"There are disparities in allocation of funds to states for tourism projects. While some states get huge funds, some others get meagre funds. This is not fair. The Centre should treat all states equally," Goud stated.

Expressing happiness over Bhoodan Pochampally getting international recognition, Goud credited the achievement to the team effort of the Telangana government and thanked IT minister K.T. Rama Rao for laying special focus on the textiles sector and promoting Telangana’s textiles at all possible events.

He reminded that a Pochampally saree was gifted to numerous dignitaries who visited Telangana from various parts of the country and abroad during the past seven years which played a key role in getting national and international recognition to Pochampally.