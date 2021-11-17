Nation Politics 17 Nov 2021 Exit polls predict Y ...
Nation, Politics

Exit polls predict YSRC win, except in Akividu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 17, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Counting of votes for the just concluded mini polls will be held on Wednesday, November 17 and results declared thereafter
Exit polls on Tuesday indicate a win for YSR Congress in most places, including Kuppam municipality. (Representational Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Exit polls on Tuesday indicate a win for YSR Congress in most places, including Kuppam municipality. However, the exit survey has forecast Akividu municipality for Telugu Desam.

Several private political agencies have conducted their exit poll surveys. Among them, survey by a prominent psephologist agency has gone viral, because of its earlier perfect predictions. This agency predicts that except for Akividu, ruling YSR Congress will win 11 municipalities, apart from Nellore Municipal Corporation.

 

Counting of votes for the just concluded mini polls will be held on Wednesday, November 17 and results declared thereafter.

Pre-poll surveys conducted before the elections had forecast a keen contest in Akividu municipality between YSRC and TD. The exit poll, however, predicts that Telugu Desam will win 11–12 out of the total 20, while YSRC will bag 8–9 councillor seats. According to sources, workers of Jana Sena Party, which has a political alliance with BJP, had actively colluded with TD in the Akividu municipal elections.

Exit polls have shattered the hopes of Telugu Desam cadres about winning Kuppam, which is the home constituency of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. Party’s top leaders had camped at Kuppam for ensuring a win from the place prestigious for them. TD MLC and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh had conducted a whirlwind election campaign with punchy speeches to attract voters. Yet, the exit survey predicts 17–18 seats out of total 25 to YSRC in Kuppam and only 6–8 for Telugu Desam.

 

It is forecast that YSRC has an upper hand in Jaggayapeta, winning 20–21 seats, limiting TD only 9–10 wards out of the total 31. Similarly, exit polls indicate 18–19 seats and 9–10 to TD out of total 29 in Kondapalli, 14–16 to YSRC and 4–6 to TD out of total 20 in Gurazala, 12–13 to YSRC and 7–8 to TD out of total 20 in Dachepalli, and 12–14 to YSRC and 6–8 to TD out of total 20 in Darsi municipality.

Further, 17–18 seats have been predicted for YSRC and 3–4 to TD out of total 20 seats in Bucchireddypalem, 18–20 to YSRC and 8–9 to TD out of total 29 in Rajampeta, 12–13 to YSRC and 7–8 to TD in Kamalapuram, 11–12 to YSRC and 7–9 to TD in Penukonda, and 15 seats to YSRC and 5 to TD out of total 20 Betamcherla municipality.

 

Exit survey has predicted 46–48 corporator seats to YSRC and 6–7 to TD out of total 54 corporator seats in Nellore Municipal Corporation.

Tags: kuppam elections, exit poll surveys, telugu desam, tdp president n. chandrababu naidu, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


