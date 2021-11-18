Nation Politics 17 Nov 2021 Bar ‘corrupt&r ...
Nation, Politics

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:42 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 7:22 am IST
Speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said that the nomination paper details of all MLC candidates should be made available online
A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)
 A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: A TPCC delegation led by its president A. Revanth Reddy complained against former IAS officer and TRS MLC candidate P. Venkatarami Reddy here on Wednesday. They urged the returning officer and chief electoral officer Shashank Goel to reject the nomination papers of Venkataram Reddy as he was facing several charges.

They wanted him to be declared ineligible to contest any election till a detailed investigation was conducted by Central Vigilance Commission or any other central agency and he was cleared.

 

The TPCC team comprised CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Sambhani Chandrasekhar, R. Damodar Reddy, G. Chinna Reddy, and Suresh Kumar Shetkar.  

They alleged that Venkatarami Reddy not only misused his office and violated all Rules governing public servants. Six contempt cases were pending against him in the High Court, they said. Congress leaders alleged that the state government unduly favored Rajapushpa Group, which is owned by family members of P. Venkatrami Reddy. The projects were in Kokapet and Khanamet government lands.

 

Speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said that the nomination paper details of all MLC candidates should be made available online but the returning officer was ignoring it.

“We also complained against RO Upender to the chief electoral officer”, he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had destroyed several constitutional bodies and some election officers were favouring the ruling party.

...
Tags: mlc election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal. (DC File Image)

Efforts on to make Dharani user-friendly: Harish

The GRMB agreed to defer the discussion on this issue to the next meeting and asked the chief engineers of Telangana and AP to finalise the next date for the meeting. Representational Image. (AFP)

Telangana opposes GRMB visit to Devadula

These facts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under section 120-8 r/w 67-8 of IT Act, 2000 against Mohan Krishna and other unknown persons. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

CBI arrests youngster in Tirupati for online child sexual abuse

Rao and his wife filed separate quash petitions before the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them. (PTI)

Sreedhar Rao, wife get HC breather, big blow to TS cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->