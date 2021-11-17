Bandi’s convoy attacked again; BJP team calls on Guv.

Sanjay Kumar interacted with paddy farmers at Chivvemula paddy purchasing centre and assured them to fight for their problems.(DC Image)

CHIVVEMULA (SURYAPET): BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay was confronted by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) activists during his second day of visit to Suryapet district on Tuesday, while trying to visit paddy purchasing centres.

Waving black flags, TRS activists raised slogans ‘Bandi Sanjay go back’ at VK Pahad Crossroad in Chivvemula mandal. A few activists allegedly pelted stones on the convoy of BJP president at Chivvemula and Atmakur (S) villages. The police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the unruly mob.

Due to the protest of TRS activists, Sanjay Kumar was forced to sit in his vehicle for half-an- hour. As a result, vehicular traffic on Suryapet-Khammam road was disrupted. BJP leaders argued with the police officers to allow them to visit paddy farmers. Finally, Sanjay Kumar interacted with paddy farmers at Chivvemula paddy purchasing centre and assured them to fight for their problems. The police were deployed in large numbers during the BJP president’s visit and to prevent any untoward incident.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said for the last one month, farmers were waiting to sell paddy. On the pretext of moisture content and foreign matter, officials refused to purchase paddy, he alleged. Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao should respond to the distress of paddy farmers and immediately take up paddy procurement.

Meanwhile, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Venkat Reddy, a farmer of Chivvemula village said they were waiting to sell paddy at Chivvemula primary agriculture cooperative society paddy purchasing centre. “For the last two days, we have been trying to dry up the paddy to get the minimum support price,” he said. “There are no middlemen to purchase the paddy, we depend on Indira Kranthi Patham purchasing centres,” he explained.