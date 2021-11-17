Nation Politics 17 Nov 2021 A decade on, KCR to ...
Nation, Politics

A decade on, KCR to take to street today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 17, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
This is the second major agitation programme called by Rao on the issue of paddy procurement in less than a week
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) Maha Dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Thursday. (DC Photo)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) Maha Dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Thursday. (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take part in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) Maha Dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Thursday demanding that the Centre procure paddy from the state in rabi. The dharna will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao, who inspected the arrangements being made for Maha Dharna on Wednesday along with minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, confirmed the Chief Minister’s participation in the protest.

 

Speaking to media personnel at Indira Park, Harish said the Maha Dharna of TRS would be led by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and would be attended by all the Cabinet ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives.

This will be Chandrashekar Rao’s first dharna at Indira Park after more than 10 years. This will also be the first dharna to be participated by Rao in his capacity as the Chief Minister.

It was in October 2011 that Rao participated in a dharna at Indira Park at the height of Telangana statehood agitation.

 

Telangana employees associations organised a massive dharna at Indira Park then as part of "Sakala Janula Samme" demanding statehood for Telangana in which Rao participated and addressed the meeting.

This is the second major agitation programme called by Rao on the issue of paddy procurement in less than a week. He called for dharnas in all Assembly constituencies across the state on Friday last in which all the ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs participated. However, the Chief Minister did not take part in the dharna.

"The TRS will always fight to protect the interests of Telangana irrespective of whether the party is in power or not. The BJP-government at the Centre unilaterally took away seven mandals from Khammam district in Telangana within a week of formation of state in 2014 and merged them with Andhra Pradesh along with Sileru power plant. Due to this, Telangana is losing Rs 1,000 crore per year. We had called for Telangana Bandh then despite being a ruling party. Now the same BJP government at the Centre is playing with the lives of Telangana farmers by refusing to procure paddy from our state during rabi," Harish Rao stated.

 

Harish alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Telangana in paddy procurement. "The Centre is ready to purchase the entire paddy from Punjab. But it denies the same to Telangana. Does this not amount to discrimination? The Centre's policy should be uniform for all states. It cannot have one policy for Punjab and another policy for other states," he said.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, finance minister t. harish rao, maha dharna, paddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The CM held a review meeting on reforms introduced in the education sector and the NEP. (DC Photo)

No pressure to handover aided institutions, it's voluntary: CM Jagan

YSRCP leaders and activists celebrating after winning the Municipality elections at the Central office near Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

TD suffers humiliating defeat in Nellore Corporation

Panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)

YSRC seals fate of Telugu Desam in Kuppam

YSRCP leaders and activists celebrating after winning the Municipality elections at the Central office near Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

TD loses Kuppam Municipality to YSRC; 19 out of 25 wards favour ruling party



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->