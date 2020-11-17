The Indian Premier League 2020

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls on December 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 17, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Nominations to be accepted from November 18
Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy released the schedule on Tuesday morning
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 1, Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy said on Tuesday. The filing of nominations would begin from November 18. Counting of votes would be done on December 4.

The last day filing of nominations is November 20 and the scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on November 21. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 24.

 

The ruling TRS and the Opposition parties are fully geared up for the elections. The TRS government has already announced sops to various sections of the society in view of the GHMC polls. TRS MLAs in Hyderabad have been asked to ensure victory in all the wards that come under their purview.

Meanwhile, the BJP, buoyed by the victory in the recent Dubbak bypolls, is planning to make its presence felt at the GHMC polls. The saffron party is confident that it would repeat the performance.

BJP MLA-elect Raghunandan Rao hoped that the North Indians in the city would vote in favour of the BJP. Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city and there will be some North Indians living here, he said.

 

Tags: ghmc polls december 1, ghmc election schedule released, ghmc nominations from november 18, results declaration ghmc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


