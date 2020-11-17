The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 17 Nov 2020 Congress leadership ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leadership in meltdown after disastrous Bihar poll performance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Nov 17, 2020, 7:03 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2020, 7:03 am IST
Sources said that the issue was likely to be taken up at the AICC meeting which is likely to be held in late January or early February
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: Even as Nitish Kumar begins his record fourth term as Bihar chief minister, the Congress Party is in the throes of a meltdown over its disastrous performance in the Assembly polls which prevented the Grand Alliance from winning the elections by a hair’s breadth.

The Congress, which could win only 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in the just concluded Bihar polls, is largely being held responsible for the debacle of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance with the Left parties and the Rashtriya Janata Dal having performed far better.

 

This has led to many senior Congress leaders, who were already on a warpath over the “organisational mess in the party”, to speak out again. Sources told this newspaper that the group of 23, which comprises leaders who had written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressing their grievances in late August, are planning to take up the Bihar polls debacle, too.

Sources said that the leaders are waiting for Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel to recover from Covid-19. Mr Patel, who is known to be very close to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and has been her political secretary, is currently in hospital. 

 

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who is one of the leaders among the group of 23, has already come out in the open saying that the party is unwilling to introspect.

"If for six years, the Congress has not introspected, what hope do we have for introspection now? We know what is wrong with Congress. The party itself knows the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers. If they do not recognise those answers, then the graph will continue to decline," he said.

Mr Sibal added that there was “reluctance because the CWC is a nominated body. Democratic processes must be adopted and embraced even in the constitution of the CWC, which is reflected in the provisions of the Congress' constitution itself”.

 

Among others who have spoken out are Tamil Nadu MP and former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and Bihar Congress leader Tariq Anwar.

“It's time we introspect, ideate, consult & act @INCIndia,” Karti Chidambaram tweeted.

Mr Anwar said on Sunday that the Congress must learn from the Bihar debacle and complete alliance formalities well in advance for upcoming Assembly polls. He, however,claimed that the high command was serious about introspection as well as a thorough analysis of the results.

 

Sources said that the issue was likely to be taken up at the AICC meeting which is likely to be held in late January or early February and preparations for which have already begun.

In August, when the 23 senior leaders had raised issues critical to the party organisation, they were confronted and accused of being disloyal at a meeting of Congress leaders which was attended by both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

...
Tags: bihar congress, congress leader rahul gandhi, rjd-congress alliance, bihar election 2020


Latest From Nation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls at Digha in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Bihar poll loss, Tejashwi Yadav wishes 'nominated' CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, HAM (S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad pose for a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sworn-in for fourth consecutive term; BJP gets two deputy CMs

Tarkishore Kishore

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad is one of the two new deputy Bihar CMs

The final notification, which has to come from the State Election Commission, will mark the return of the paper ballot papers instead of EVMs

TRS to opt for snap polls to GHMC on December 4?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sworn-in for fourth consecutive term; BJP gets two deputy CMs

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, HAM (S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad pose for a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Bihar poll loss, Tejashwi Yadav wishes 'nominated' CM Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls at Digha in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad is one of the two new deputy Bihar CMs

Tarkishore Kishore

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar polls 2020: Tejashwi Yadav cries foul, claims NDA won election by deceit

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham