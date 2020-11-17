The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 17 Nov 2020 BJP's Tarkishor ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad is one of the two new deputy Bihar CMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE | TWINKLE GURNANI
Published Nov 17, 2020, 4:03 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2020, 4:03 am IST
Kishore won the Katihar Assembly seat for the fourth time by defeating Dr Ram Prakash Mahato of RJD
Tarkishore Kishore
 Tarkishore Kishore

A day after being elected as the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party, Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was on Monday sworn-in as one of the two deputy chief ministers of Bihar.

In the recently concluded election, Kishore won the Katihar Assembly seat for the fourth time by defeating Dr Ram Prakash Mahato of RJD by a margin of 10,500 votes. Interestingly, he won his first election against the same candidate by a very narrow margin of 165 votes.

 

Prominent EBC leader Renu Devi is the other deputy CM.

With two CMs, the state of Bihar will be following the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh, which also has two deputy CMs -- KP Muarya and Dinesh Sharma.

“I have been given this responsibility and I’ll carry out the duty to the best of my ability,” Prasad told media after being elected as leader of the BJP legislature party.

On being asked about his elevation to the second-most powerful job in the Cabinet, he is quoted as saying, “I can’t comment on it as of now. Whatever responsibility comes, I will take up the challenge.”

 

Political expert Naresh Kumar Srivasatava introduced a new angle as to why Prasad was chosen as the Deputy CM of Bihar in the 2020 State Assembly Elections.

He told Hindustan Times, “BJP wants to enter West Bengal politics in an emphatic way and hence Tarkeshwar Prasad was elevated to the post of the leader of BJP in Bihar,”

The 56-year-old Prasad is also a businessman, with his total declared assets adding up to Rs 1.9 crore.

Hailing from the Kalwar caste, he is an alumnus of DS College in Katihar, he has been associated with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) since his college days. Before joining BJP, he had served at several posts in ABVP.

 

...
Tags: bihar deputy chief minister, bihar polls 2020, tarkishore prasad
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Congress leadership in meltdown after disastrous Bihar poll performance

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls at Digha in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Bihar poll loss, Tejashwi Yadav wishes 'nominated' CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, HAM (S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad pose for a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sworn-in for fourth consecutive term; BJP gets two deputy CMs

The final notification, which has to come from the State Election Commission, will mark the return of the paper ballot papers instead of EVMs

TRS to opt for snap polls to GHMC on December 4?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar polls 2020: Tejashwi Yadav cries foul, claims NDA won election by deceit

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar unanimously elected NDA leader, set to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar receives greetings from his supporters at the party office, in Patna. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Shivraj wins prestige battle against Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with other leaders watch the results. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham