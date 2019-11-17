Nation Politics 17 Nov 2019 Privatisation of RTC ...
Nation, Politics

Privatisation of RTC routes: Congress, BJP on same page

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 17, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Both the BJP and Congress in Telangana are opposing the state government’s decision on privatization of RTC routes.
BJP and Congress
 BJP and Congress

Hyderabad: The ongoing RTC strike is likely to rock the new Parliamentary session, scheduled to begin Mon-day, as the MPs of TRS, BJP and Congress have decided to raise the issue in the house. The RTC strike would touch its 45th day when Parliament starts. Around 20 striking RTC employees have died due to various reasons, including suicides, since the strike started on October 5.

All opposition parties in Telangana are supporting the RTC strike and participating in the continuing protests. But the state government is not responding through action or making any sincere efforts to resolve the strike.

 

Both the BJP and Congress in Telangana are opposing the state government’s decision on privatization of RTC routes.

The BJP in the state is strongly objecting to the privatization of RTC routes. The state government has, however, argues that the decision to privatise RTC routes has been taken in accordance with the central government’s Motor Vehicles Act.

The BJP leaders object to this rationalisation, saying the new MVA was meant to curb high rate of road accidents and promote safe driving. They allege that the TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was twisting facts to claim that the BJP-led central government had permitted privatization of RTCs under this act.

BJP leaders point out that Mr Rao had announced in the assembly that Telangana would not implement the new MV act. How can he now claim to have taken a decision on privatisation as per central government’s new act, they question.

The Congress is also opposing the privatization of RTC. It criticised both the state and central governments on privatization of public sector institutions. On a different issue, the BJP MPs from Telagnana state would raise the notice on Privilege Motion against Karimnagar district police commissionerate for physically assaulting Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP, Karimnagar. This incident occurred when Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the funeral of an RTC driver, N. Babu, at Aarepalli in Karimnagar district on November 1. Mr Kumar has submitted a privilege motion notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla a few days ago. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case on this incident.

The BJP MPs have decided to attack the TRS government in Parliament by bringing out facts on all these issues. They are upbeat because the Central government had argued in the High Court that the state government could not take a decision on RTC as per the present act because the act was brought by combined AP government.

Moreover, the central government owned 34 per cent share in APSRTC, which according to its affidavit in HC, has still not been bifurcated and its assets are still to be divided between the residuary states of Telangana and AP. Given the setting, the TRS may face a tough time in countering the BJP.

...
Tags: bjp and congress, rtc strike, privatise rtc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The action followed the fire in a hospital in the city last month which resulted in an infant being burnt to death and four others being injured.

Hyderabad: Fire safety notices to hospitals, schools

Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Sedition case to be probed

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

GHMC takes lessons from Delhi

The three accused arrested in Sopore were identified as Hilal Ahmed and Sahil Nazir, both residents of Brath-Kalan locality of Sopore, and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir of nearby Check Brath. (Representational image)

Srinagar: Two alleged Lashkar-e-Tayyaba associates arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Babul Supriyo dubs Owaisi as 'second Zakir Naik' over Ayodhya comment

Ending decades-long dispute, the apex court on November 6 ordered setting up a trust to construct Ram Temple and also directed the government to give 5-acre land to Muslim parties to build a mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI)

UP CM Adityanath seeks report as audio clip of minister threatening cop surfaces

Singh is also apparently saying that the case in question is a high-profile case and that the chief minister is aware of it. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena MPs to sit in opposition benches in Rajya Sabha

Sources said that Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will now sit in the opposition benches during the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday. (Photo: ANI)

SC could have ordered CBI, JPC probe into Rafale deal: Ashok Gehlot

The Supreme Court had, earlier this week, dismissed a batch of review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 30

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of it frontal organisations', department heads, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham