No difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Owaisi today: Wasim Rizvi

Lucknow: Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi by terming him as an equal of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi.

"There is no difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi today. Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror, Owaisi through his 'zabaan' (speeches) is creating terror through it. He is pushing the Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed. It is high time that there should be a ban on him and the Muslim Personal Law Board," Rizvi told ANI here on Saturday.

Rizvi was talking in reference to the speeches made by the AIMIM leader after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

Earlier on November 11, a complaint was filed against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly making inciting statements following the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya dispute case.

Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Owaisi said that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible".

"I am not satisfied with the verdict. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation," he had said.

The Shia Waqf Board chief also slammed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its stance on the verdict.

"This was a great decision by the Supreme Court, the likes of which I have not seen in my life. It satisfied all the parties but there are some parties like the Muslim Personal Law Board and Asaduddin Owaisi which are fuelling the orthodox mindset. There should be a ban on them too," Rizvi said.

Earlier on November 15, Rizvi had donated Rs 51,000 to the Shri Ram Janmabhumi Nyas in Ayodhya for the construction of the temple.

The Supreme Court on November 9 directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.

