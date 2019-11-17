Nation Politics 17 Nov 2019 He taught 'self ...
Nation, Politics

He taught 'self-respect': Fadnavis lauds Bal Thackeray amid fight with Sena

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena skipped a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.
Sharing a video of a speech by Thackeray on Twitter, Fadnavis wrote he taught people the value of 'self-respect'. (Photo: File)
 Sharing a video of a speech by Thackeray on Twitter, Fadnavis wrote he taught people the value of 'self-respect'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid worsening ties with all-weather ally Shiv Sena, Maharashtra caretaker chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis praised Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and called him a source of inspiration.

Sharing a video of a speech by Thackeray on Twitter, Fadnavis wrote he taught people the value of ''self-respect''.  “Hundreds of salutations to Hindu Hriday Samrat Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary,” Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.

 

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena skipped a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.

The Shiv Sena- BJP alliance strained after they failed to agree to a power-sharing deal to form a government in the state.

After the pre-poll alliance fell, Sena is now trying to stitch an alliance with ideological rivals, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form a government.

The three parties have been holding talks over the past weeks trying to chalk out a common minimum programme (CMP).

Sanjay Raut of the Sena said all the parties have reached a consensus on the CMP. NCP's chief Pawar has also shown optimism over party formation, saying that the alliance will soon give a strong and stable government to Maharashtra and it will complete its five-year term.

A meeting with Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi was scheduled for Sunday but got postponed. It is likely to happen on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pawar will hold a meeting with his party's core committee on Sunday to discuss the political scenario in the state. The meet will take place in Pune.

On October 24, the declared result of Maharashtra Assembly polls announced BJP as the single-largest party, with 105 seats. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, while Sena secured 56, Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

Last week, President's rule was imposed on the recommendation of the Governor BS Koshiyari after not a single party was able to prove numbers for government formation.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bal thackeray, devendra fadnavis, congress, ncp, sanjay raut, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the time has come for him to take retirement from politics and assured that he will do so once a law to control population control is implemented. (Photo: File)

Giriraj Singh hints at quitting politics after his 'big dream' gets fulfilled

One of the directors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, Rajneet Singh, son of ex-BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh, was on Saturday arrested by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), an official said. (Photo: File)

Son of ex-BJP MLA from Mumbai arrested over his role in PMC Bank Scam

The Ram temple construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will begin in April next year and it will be ready by 2022. (Photo: File)

Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya to begin in April 2020: sources

A 16-year-old boy tied up his cousin to bed and allegedly raped her in Gurgaon's Sector 51 area, police said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

16-year-old boy ties up teen cousin to bed, rapes her; arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Giriraj Singh hints at quitting politics after his 'big dream' gets fulfilled

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the time has come for him to take retirement from politics and assured that he will do so once a law to control population control is implemented. (Photo: File)

No difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Owaisi today: Wasim Rizvi

Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi by terming him as an equal of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi. (Photo: ANI)

NCP core-committee holds meeting to discuss Maharashtra situation today in Pune

Amidst the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said that a 21-member meeting of his party, with Sharad Pawar at its helm, will be held in Pune on Sunday. (Photo: File)

'They themselves decided to go after...': PB Nooh on women returned from Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta District Collector, PB Nooh said that the 10 women group which had reportedly tried to enter the Sabarimala temple had returned on their own after learning of the temple rituals. (Photo: File)

Muslim Board meeting begins, to decide on filing of Ayodhya review petiton

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday held a brainstorming session with different Muslim parties over the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, ahead of a crucial meeting to decide whether to go for a review of the top court's judgement. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham