Nation Politics 17 Nov 2019 AAP to commence camp ...
Nation, Politics

AAP to commence campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections from Nov 18: Gopal Rai

ANI
Published Nov 17, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
The Delhi Assembly will complete its five-year term in February 2020 and the elections will be tentatively scheduled by that period.
The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year. (Photo: File)
 The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will commence its campaigning for the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, from tomorrow till December 24, party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said.

"The preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are in full swing. We will begin campaigning on November 18 and it will go on till December 24," Rai said.

 

"Jan Samvad (Public dialogue) would be conducted at 14,000 booths. This will be the fourth phase of campaigning in which legislators will engage in dialogue with the public. The legislators will conduct a dialogue on four to five booths in a single day," he added.

Yesterday, BJP working president JP Nadda held a meeting with the senior party leaders.

BJP general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, national vice-president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, and Vijay Goel were present in the meeting which held in the national capital.

The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year.

The Delhi Assembly will complete its five-year term in February 2020 and the elections will be tentatively scheduled by that period.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: gopal rai, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar City, was reeling under winter chill and witnessed the season's first snowfall earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

Harsh winter prompts J&K administration to shift political prisoners to MLA Hostel

The family duly cremated the body but after about three months, Krishna returned home alive to utter surprise and happiness of his family. (Photo: File)

Bihar: Man declared dead in mob lynching returns home

The two sides are also in discussions for the NASAMS air defence system for providing protection to the national capital region. (Photo: ANI/ Representational)

India, US $7.5 billion defence deals for armed drones, spy planes in pipeline

Tandon, who was arrested in 2016, is an accused in the demonetisation-related money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC mentions another case facts in Chidambaram bail order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi HC mentions another case facts in Chidambaram bail order

Tandon, who was arrested in 2016, is an accused in the demonetisation-related money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Cong not even called to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra: Malikarjun Kharge

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination is November 18. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Bill among 47 items to be taken up during Parliament's winter session

The session, which will go on till December 13, will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days including four Private Members' days. (Photo: File)

Karnataka by-polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination is November 18. (Photo: File)

Oppn raises Farooq's detention at all-party meet, PM says open to all issues

The opposition strongly raised Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah's detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House.(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham