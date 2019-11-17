AAP to commence campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections from Nov 18: Gopal Rai

The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will commence its campaigning for the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, from tomorrow till December 24, party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said.

"The preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are in full swing. We will begin campaigning on November 18 and it will go on till December 24," Rai said.

"Jan Samvad (Public dialogue) would be conducted at 14,000 booths. This will be the fourth phase of campaigning in which legislators will engage in dialogue with the public. The legislators will conduct a dialogue on four to five booths in a single day," he added.

Yesterday, BJP working president JP Nadda held a meeting with the senior party leaders.

BJP general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, national vice-president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, and Vijay Goel were present in the meeting which held in the national capital.

The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year.

The Delhi Assembly will complete its five-year term in February 2020 and the elections will be tentatively scheduled by that period.

