Telangana Assembly election: Rebels to form own kutami

Hyderabad: A rebels’ front is forming in the state to take on the parties that disappointed them in the upcoming elections. All major political parties have denied tickets to leaders who have decided to contest as rebels.

The rebels are planning to fight the elections with a common symbol. Rebel candidates from the Congress and TD held separate meetings to decide their future course of action.

Former minister and Congress leader Boda Janardhan who was denied the Chennur ticket has taken the initiative to bring all rebels onto one platform. He held the first meeting of rebels on Thursday night and a follow-up meeting on Friday.

TD rebels met at a hotel at Jubilee Hills and discussed what they would do next.

Mr Janardhan, speaking to the media along with Mr Suddala Devaiah and former minister Vijaya Rama Rao, criticised AICC leader R.C. Khuntia and TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy saying they had made “maya” in the name of Mahakutami.

Mr Janardhan said 40 rebels had attended his meeting. He said the initial plan was to form a front of disappointed Congress aspirants, but those from the TRS and TD were also approaching them.

Mr Vijaya Rama Rao said the selection of Congress candidates was not done in a transparent manner. Tickets were given to candidates who did not even have party membership, he said.

Mr Vijaya Rama Rao alleged that Congress tickets were given to “rowdy sheeters, bank robbers and to those who make settlements”. Rebel candidate Dharmapuri Ravindar said that in the name of wining horses, the Congress had given tickets to “lame horses”.