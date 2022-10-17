  
Nation Politics 17 Oct 2022 Visakhapatnam will b ...
Nation, Politics

Visakhapatnam will be capital soon, says Botsa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Oct 17, 2022, 7:57 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 9:03 am IST
Botsa Satyanarayana. — Facebook
 Botsa Satyanarayana. — Facebook

A native of Vizianagaram district, Botsa Satyanarayana has been the most influential leader in north coastal Andhra. He was minister in the two UPA governments and PCC chief for some time. He joined YSRC in 2015 and became minister in 2019 after the party came to power. He has been playing a key role in the party affairs of north Andhra and currently minister for education and incharge minister for Srikakulam district.

He was in the focus after chairing the first meeting of the non-political JAC spearheading the movement for decentralization and making Visakhapatnam the state’s administrative capital. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, the minister spoke of the concept of decentralization, backwardness of north Andhra and the necessity of making Visakhapatnam the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Senior political leaders have been saying that the ruling party should concentrate on completing the irrigation projects in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram that were pending for decades. How would a capital help?

A. We have completed 87 per cent of the Thotapalli project in Vizianagaram district during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Work went on from 2004 to 2015. Chandrababu Naidu in his 2014-2019 term ignored the project. On the Vamsadhara, Jhanjavati and Thotapalli, we have minor issues with the Odisha government and these are being sorted. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Bhubaneswar to discuss such matters with his counterpart, Naveen Patnaik. By next general elections, we will be completing most of the works and also the Polavaram project.

Q. YSRC ministers and MLAs are backing JAC in its campaign for three capitals. What would be the next step after Visakha Garjana?

A. JAC has been formed with the single task of making people understand the necessity of the three capitals for balancing regional development. It will also mobilize the people in support of the movement. Garjana will be a statewide movement and an action plan will be announced soon.

Q. Visakhapatnam has developed on its own. What more do you want to develop when it becomes capital?

A. The chief minister has said with Rs 10,000 crore, Visakhapatnam could be developed like Mumbai. In fact, much less is required to add some basic infrastructure to serve the capital needs. Yes, it has grown on its own.

Q. When will you declare Vizag as Capital?

A. Very soon. The process has already begun and we have moved some offices to Kurnool. It will continue.

Q. When will the government place the three capital bills in the assembly?

A. The bill will be moved shortly, making some changes if necessary. Prior to that, we will sort out the legal hurdles associated with the decentralization bill.

Q. The party has been blaming Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for planning Jana Vani, a peoples’ programme in Visakhapatnam coinciding with the Visakha Garjana and the following two days. How much harm would he do to the three capital concepts?

A. We don’t care much about Pawan Kalyan or his outfit Jana Sena. They have no ideology or principles with which a party can fight with us. We will achieve three-capitals and no political force can stop us from this.

Q. The land scam has been occupying the media space more than your campaign for three capitals?

A. I will not comment on the land scam right now. It might get mixed with the present programme of campaigning for three capitals.

...
Tags: visakha garjana, botsa satyanarana, jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, three capitals, botsa interview
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

Mallikarjuna Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Shashi Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. (Image: PTI)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

BJP aims ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh

On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Stalin flays ”Hindi for jobs proposal” of Parliamentary panel

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai (PTI/file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->