  
Nation Politics 17 Oct 2022 Pawan leaves Vizag a ...
Nation, Politics

Pawan leaves Vizag after two days of tense moments; bail for 61 activists; 9 remanded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets his party activists at Novotel Hotel in Vizag after they were released on bail on Monday. — By Arrangement
 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets his party activists at Novotel Hotel in Vizag after they were released on bail on Monday. — By Arrangement

Visakhapatnam: After two days of high drama, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan left Vizag on Monday. He met 61 of the detained JS activists after they were granted conditional bail. The actor later took off for Vijayawada by a chartered flight.

In a video released on social media, Pawan said, “The YSRC government imposed restrictions on me and arrested Jana Sena activists without any reason. I couldn't even greet my followers due to the police restrictions and my 'house arrest' in the hotel."

Some 70 Jana Sena activists/leaders had been arrested by the city police in connection with Saturday’s attacks on the vehicles of YSRC leaders and ministers at Vizag airport. Of them, 61 were released on Monday. The party legal cell filed a bail petition for the remaining nine people, which would be heard on Tuesday.

One of the JS leaders released on bail, Dr Vishwaksen Syed, said in his tweet on Monday: "After 36 hours of police drama, I was released on bail today. My thanks to party president Pawan Kalyan and others for their concern and support.”

On Sunday night, the police produced the arrested men before the VIIth Metropolitan Magistrate. Bail was granted to 61 on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each while nine were denied bail and sent to judicial custody till October 28.

The section 307 (attempt to murder) booked against these nine men was altered to 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Meeting the released activists, Pawan inquired with them about the behaviour of the police during the arrest and investigations before producing them to court. He sought from them a detailed report on what all happened right from the incidents at the airport till their release from jail. He also told them to list out the names of the YSRC leaders and activists who abused them.

Pawan assured his men that the JS legal team would take care of the matters relating to the arrests and court cases.

