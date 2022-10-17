  
Nation Politics 17 Oct 2022 Jana Sena not a poli ...
Nation, Politics

Jana Sena not a political party: Botsa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 17, 2022, 8:14 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 9:54 am IST
Criticising the stand Chandrababu Naidu took on the airport incidents, Botsa said it was curious that the former CM did not condemn the attacks on state ministers. — DC File Image
 Criticising the stand Chandrababu Naidu took on the airport incidents, Botsa said it was curious that the former CM did not condemn the attacks on state ministers. — DC File Image

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has come out strongly against the Jana Sena for the incidents here since Saturday and said actor Pawan Kalyan’s outfit does not have a political character.

Addressing the media, the minister urged the people to teach a lesson to the parties that have “betrayed” north Andhra by opposing the decentralization plan of the YSRC government.

“Jana Sena is not a political party. It has no ideology and no policy. Pawan Kalyan should react to these incidents and speak the truth. He does not have such principles,’’ Botsa said.

He said Pawan Kalyan should make clear why he was opposing chief minister Jagan’s capital plans.

“While the Visakha Garjana was going on, the party held a round-table meeting against the three capitals plan.”

Criticising the stand Chandrababu Naidu took on the airport incidents, Botsa said it was curious that the former CM did not condemn the attacks on state ministers.

“The Jana Sena and TDP cannot play their games any more against the people of north coastal AP. The parties opposing the three capitals will be our enemies,’’ Satyanarayana told the media.

Overwhelmed by the success of the Visakha Garjana, the minister said the meeting was a warning to those opposing the decentralization concept. The wishes of the people from north coastal Andhra, particularly from Visakhapatnam, were manifested in the meeting, he claimed.

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said the non-political JAC would soon intensify the demand for decentralization. An action plan would be chalked out.

The minister alleged that Pawan Kalyn came to Visakhapatnam with an agenda. “He wanted to mislead the people against the Visakha Garjana. Soon after his arrival, his goons attacked the ministers who participated in the Garjana and were returning home.”

“Pawan Kalyan came with a package to target the north Andhra YSRC leaders and thrust the land scams on their heads. This Chandrababu-designed package has the support from a section of the media and some political parties,’’ Amarnath said.

...
Tags: botsa satyanarayana, visakha garjana, gudivada amarnath, attack on ministers convoy at vizag, pawan kalyan not a political party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

YSRC protest at Pawan Kalyan's Janavani in Vizag, programme postponed
Jagan says Pawan Kalyan splitting Kapu vote to help Telugu Desam

Latest From Nation

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

Mallikarjuna Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Shashi Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. (Image: PTI)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

BJP aims ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh

On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Stalin flays ”Hindi for jobs proposal” of Parliamentary panel

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai (PTI/file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->