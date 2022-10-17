Jana Sena not a political party: Botsa

Criticising the stand Chandrababu Naidu took on the airport incidents, Botsa said it was curious that the former CM did not condemn the attacks on state ministers. — DC File Image

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has come out strongly against the Jana Sena for the incidents here since Saturday and said actor Pawan Kalyan’s outfit does not have a political character.

Addressing the media, the minister urged the people to teach a lesson to the parties that have “betrayed” north Andhra by opposing the decentralization plan of the YSRC government.

“Jana Sena is not a political party. It has no ideology and no policy. Pawan Kalyan should react to these incidents and speak the truth. He does not have such principles,’’ Botsa said.

He said Pawan Kalyan should make clear why he was opposing chief minister Jagan’s capital plans.

“While the Visakha Garjana was going on, the party held a round-table meeting against the three capitals plan.”

Criticising the stand Chandrababu Naidu took on the airport incidents, Botsa said it was curious that the former CM did not condemn the attacks on state ministers.

“The Jana Sena and TDP cannot play their games any more against the people of north coastal AP. The parties opposing the three capitals will be our enemies,’’ Satyanarayana told the media.

Overwhelmed by the success of the Visakha Garjana, the minister said the meeting was a warning to those opposing the decentralization concept. The wishes of the people from north coastal Andhra, particularly from Visakhapatnam, were manifested in the meeting, he claimed.

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said the non-political JAC would soon intensify the demand for decentralization. An action plan would be chalked out.

The minister alleged that Pawan Kalyn came to Visakhapatnam with an agenda. “He wanted to mislead the people against the Visakha Garjana. Soon after his arrival, his goons attacked the ministers who participated in the Garjana and were returning home.”

“Pawan Kalyan came with a package to target the north Andhra YSRC leaders and thrust the land scams on their heads. This Chandrababu-designed package has the support from a section of the media and some political parties,’’ Amarnath said.