  
Nation Politics 17 Oct 2022 Embrace change, show ...
Nation, Politics

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 17, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
 Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

New Delhi: Calling on electors to show courage to "embrace change", Congress' presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that in the change he envisions, the party's "values and loyalties" will remain the same with only the ways of achieving the goals undergoing a transformation.

In his "last appeal" to the over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who constitute the electoral college to pick the next AICC chief, Tharoor noted that from his conversations over the last few days he gathered that many of them may have concerns or hesitation about change.

While Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change, Kharge is considered the favourite and the 'unofficial official candidate' with a large number of senior leaders backing him.

"It is natural to have concerns about change in any organisation of the scale and size like ours, that's why I want to address this directly," Tharoor said in his video appeal which he posted on Twitter.

"In the conversations that we had in the last few days, I gather that many of you have not still made up your minds (on who to vote for). I recognise that while my message of decentralisation, modernisation and inclusivity may appeal to you, you still have concerns and hesitation about change," he said.

The Congress has endured as an important force in Indian politics because time and and time again when the situation demanded, it was willing to embrace change, Tharoor said and cited the examples of the 1991 economic liberalisation, generational change effected with Rajiv Gandhi being brought about after losing a tall leader like Indira Gandhi and the green revolution in the 1960s and 70s.

Many people would notice that due to these changes the party was strengthened, he said, underlining that change is not easy and it is dicomforting to adopt.

"Now for many, embrace of the new also seems to imply a rebuke of the old. I want to clarify in no uncertain terms that the change I envision is one that combines the wisdom of the old and the energy of the new," Tharoor said. "Our values and loyalties will remain the same and yet the ways in which we seek to achieve our shared goals will need to change".

He said the thing that is most needed for this change is courage.

It does not matter who becomes president but what matters is that does the Congress and its workers have the courage to embrace change, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"Whatever the outcome may be, I believe every vote for me provides a signal, not just to the party but to the country, that the Congress is willing to change and is willing to do whatever is needed to reinvigorate ourselves and take on the divisive forces of the BJP," he said. "All party workers and citizens of the country are waiting for your answer."

"I still remain optimistic because I believe that courage is at the very core of the Congress, our predecessors took on an empire, took on the forces of hate, oppression and division, and they won. They won because the soul of the Congress was built on millions of acts of courage not just by leaders but by Congress workers just like each one of us today. I believe that legacy endures in you even today," Tharoor said.

"When you stand in that booth with your secret ballot there is no other force there with you except your own conscience and your own courage. I hope we will exercise not just our vote but also our legacy of our courage," he added.

In his message to the delegates, Tharoor also said Monday morning they are all are going to do something historic and as a faithful Congress person, probably it would be for the first time they will vote for the post of the party president.

"I hope you would be knowing about the 10 points of my manifesto. You know that I want to bring about decentralisation, modernisation in the party and my dream is to make it more inclusive," he said.

With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the running for the party president's post, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years following the polling on Monday and counting on Wednesday.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over. 

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, congress president election, congress leader mallikarjun kharge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Anita Katyal | Tharoor runs a lively campaign; what if Sourav joins Trinamul?
Tharoor keeps audience at their wits end
I represent change Congress needs to take on Modi: Tharoor
Want Congress to be party of young India: Shashi Tharoor

Latest From Nation

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders

We established a polling booth at Kurnool district Congress office and made all necessary arrangements for a free and fair polling, APCC president Dr.Sailajanath told DC. — DC File Image

All set for Congress presidential election polling today



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

Mallikarjuna Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Shashi Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. (Image: PTI)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

BJP aims ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh

On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Stalin flays ”Hindi for jobs proposal” of Parliamentary panel

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai (PTI/file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->