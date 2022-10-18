CS, Arvind Kumar meet CM KCR in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and special chief secretary, municipal administration, Arvind Kumar rushed to Delhi on Monday to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has been camping there since Tuesday last. The CM is expected to stay in Delhi for three more days.

Official sources said the CM asked both the officials to come to Delhi to discuss administrative issues. It is also learnt that the officials carried some files which needed the CM's approval.

Though there was speculation on Monday that the CM was suffering from mild fever and cold, there was no official confirmation of the same from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) or party sources in this regard.

They said there is no clarity over when CM would return to the city but hoped that CM would be back by Friday.