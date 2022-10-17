  
Nation Politics 17 Oct 2022 Airport scuffle: Cop ...
Nation, Politics

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Oct 17, 2022, 8:44 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 9:49 am IST
Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)
 Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Airport police booked cases under various sections including 307 IPC against 28 leaders of the Jana Sena party. This apart, hundreds of people were  rounded up for their alleged involvement in the attack on the ministers at the airport on Saturday evening.

Additional sections were added against Jana Sena leader PLN Murthy, who spearheaded movement against land scams in Visakhapatnam including Daspalla. The police also visited his house at Sivajipalem and questioned his family members.

The police filed two separate cases -- one for the attack on an assistant of minister RK Roja and the other for the attack on police personnel on the bandobast duty at the airport.

A senior police official said on Sunday evening that M Dileep Kumar of Visakhapatnam, personal assistant to minister RK Roja filed a complaint on Saturday evening. The assistant said when he reached the airport, around 200 to 300 Jana Sena workers on instructions from their leader Pawan Kalyan waylaid their vehicles and attacked them with sticks and iron rods. Their intention was to kill minister Roja, he said.

He said that by raising slogans against the YSRC leaders, the mob caused injuries to some people. While he stood guard to the minister, some men threw a dustbin lid at him, which caused a bleeding injury. He was immediately taken to a private hospital and given first aid, the complainant said.

Thereafter, he went to the police station and lodged a complaint against 28 persons whom he said he could recognize as the attackers.

In the second complaint, Pendurthi circle inspector B Nageswara Rao said while on bandobast at the arrival gate, he and his colleagues were attacked by a mob of 300 people with flag-sticks, causing injuries to the police personnel. They raised slogans against the YSRC leaders and then left the place, the complaint said.

...
Tags: vizag airport, daspalla lands, cases against jana sena leaders, jana sena attack ysrc men vizag airport
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

We established a polling booth at Kurnool district Congress office and made all necessary arrangements for a free and fair polling, APCC president Dr.Sailajanath told DC. — DC File Image

All set for Congress presidential election polling today



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

Mallikarjuna Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Shashi Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. (Image: PTI)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

BJP aims ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh

On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Stalin flays ”Hindi for jobs proposal” of Parliamentary panel

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai (PTI/file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->