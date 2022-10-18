  
TRS has admitted Munugode defeat, says Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 18, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2022, 7:56 am IST
 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar met former TRS Bhongir MP Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The TRS has admitted defeat in Munugode, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, pointing to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao taking responsibility for the campaign and mobilising voters in a small village.

Speaking after meeting Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud, former TRS Bhongir MP who is set to join the BJP on October 19, Sanjay accused the CM of “betraying the true leaders of the Telangana statehood movement.”

Sanjay said, “The credit for dragging the Chief Minister out of his farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan to take up campaign responsibility in one village in Munugode constituency goes to the BJP. This shows how shaky the TRS is in the constituency when the Chief Minister himself says he will monitor the party campaign in a village.”

“Dr Goud’s decision to join the BJP and that of several others who played an active part in the movement has shown that it is the BJP that has emerged as the true champion of Telangana,” he said.

He said that the people of Munugode are ready to teach the TRS a lesson over “lies” about the Centre not allotting funds for Dubbak and Huzurabad. “We have explained to the people in every village about the funds the Centre has given. But it is the state that has not released its share for various development programmes,” he said.

He said that Dr Goud was not joining the BJP for personal gain or benefit, but for the people of the Nalgonda region.

Thanking Sanjay for the invitation to join the BJP, Goud said he was confident that the next government in Telangana will be formed by the BJP, and he was joining the party to ensure a better future for the state.

