TD to file series of cases in courts against YSRC government

Naidu has given responsibilities of filing cases about housing, mining and legal aspects to Ramakrishna Reddy. (PTI)

Kakinada: The Telugu Desam leadership has decided to file cases against the YSRC government by way of unleashing a legal battle against the state government.

Since 2019, the YSRC government has filed several cases against the TD leaders, the party cadre, TD sympathisers and others related to the party. The government filed 392 cases against the party constituency in-charges and others in the past two and half years.

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu included some of the leaders including former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (vice president), Pilli Satyanarayana Murthy (BC community-party secretary), former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma (official spokesperson of the party) and four others in the state committee.

Ramakrishna Reddy has been appointed as a member in the strategic committee that has 13 members. Reddy is already fighting the government after it filed some criminal cases against him. He filed cases in matters related to illegal mining, housing etc. In the mining cases, the court had imposed fines of Rs 6.50 crore and 10.50 crore in the illegal mining cases.

In view of these experiences, Naidu has given responsibilities of filing cases about housing, mining and legal aspects to Reddy. Naidu has asked him to be present in Amaravati thrice in a week.

The party would wage a legal fight against the so-called ‘anti-people’ policies and ‘anti-people’ treatment of the government. Already three cases relating to Nellore and Guntur have been moved to the court.

“The YSRC government filed 392 cases against only TD party in-charges in the constituencies and several cases against the party leaders and cadre. We will fight against the YSRC legally,’’ said Ramakrishna.

He said, “I have already filed three private cases in court as counter to the cases booked against me by the police. The TD wants to restore confidence among the party cadre and leaders that the party would protect them from illegal cases. However, some party in-charges are not willing to file private cases against the government due to local politics, and their relations with the police as also with the government officials.”

Meanwhile, former Pithapuram MLA Varma has been appointed as official spokesperson of the party as he is participating in several debates on TV channels. Varma was giving strong counters to the ruling and opposition parties in the state on several issues.

The TD East Godavari general secretary was taken as secretary to the state party.