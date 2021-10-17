M. Narsimhulu to join TRS on Monday

Narsimhulu was with the Telugu Desam for over three decades and quit the party in 2018 and he left TD to join BJP in 2019. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Senior leader from Dalit community Mothkupalli Narsimhulu will join TRS in presence of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan, the party's headquarters, on Monday.

Narsimhulu was with the Telugu Desam for over three decades and quit the party in 2018. He joined the BJP in 2019. He left the BJP in July alleging that the party leadership had failed in utilising his vast political experience and did not consider his opinion on various issues, including induction of TRS leader Etala Rajendar into the BJP.

The senior leader also had differences with BJP leaders who asked him not to attend the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Defying the BJP's line, he had attended the Chief Minister's meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in July.

Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to appoint him as chairman of Dalit Bandhu Corporation to oversee implementation of this scheme for the Scheduled Caste population across the state.

The CM had recently announced to fund two lakh Dalit families every year under Dalit Bandhu scheme. He also sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore in the Budget starting 2022–23. There are over 17 lakh Dalit families in Telangana state, and it is expected to take eight years to cover all of them.

For effective implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, the CM wants to utilise the vast experience of the senior-most Dalit leader Narsimhulu, who had been elected to Legislative Assembly in undivided AP six times from Nalgonda district.

Narsimhulu had also served as minister in both the N.T. Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu governments.