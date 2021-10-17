Leaders vie with another to file KCR’s nomination papers

Rao will be elected as party president unanimously for the tenth consecutive time at the party's plenary at Hitex Convention Centre. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Approximately six sets of nominations were filed by ministers, party legislators, MLCs and MPs on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the post of TRS president soon after the schedule for the election was released.

Elections will be held on October 25. Rao will be elected as party president unanimously for the tenth consecutive time at the party's plenary slated for October 25 at Hitex convention centre.

Nominations will be accepted till October 22. Scrutiny of papers will be taken up on October 23.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Jagadish Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Ch. Malla Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar submitted the papers proposing Rao’s name for the president’s post to returning officer M. Srinivas Reddy.

MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Surabhi Vani Devi also submitted nomination papers on behalf of the TRS founder.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao had earlier announced that 14,000 party leaders at all levels across the state will take part in the plenary meeting.

But in the meeting, chaired by Chandrasekhar Rao, with MLAs, MLCs and MPs at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, it was decided to reduce the number of participants from 14,000 to 6,000 considering the Covid-19 guidelines.

Fifty participants will be invited from each Assembly constituency. As the village, mandal, and municipal ward level committees have been formed as part of reorganisation of the party in September, it has been decided to appoint district and state-level committees soon after the election of the party president.