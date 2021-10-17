Nation Politics 17 Oct 2021 Leaders vie with ano ...
Nation, Politics

Leaders vie with another to file KCR’s nomination papers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 7:03 am IST
MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Surabhi Vani Devi also submitted nomination papers on behalf of the TRS founder
Rao will be elected as party president unanimously for the tenth consecutive time at the party's plenary at Hitex Convention Centre. — DC Image
 Rao will be elected as party president unanimously for the tenth consecutive time at the party's plenary at Hitex Convention Centre. — DC Image

HYDERABAD:  Approximately six sets of nominations were filed by ministers, party legislators, MLCs and MPs on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the post of TRS president soon after the schedule for the election was released.

Elections will be held on October 25. Rao will be elected as party president unanimously for the tenth consecutive time at the party's plenary slated for October 25 at Hitex convention centre.

 

Nominations will be accepted till October 22. Scrutiny of papers will be taken up on October 23.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Jagadish Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Ch. Malla Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar submitted the papers proposing Rao’s name for the president’s post to returning officer M. Srinivas Reddy.

MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Surabhi Vani Devi also submitted nomination papers on behalf of the TRS founder.

 

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao had earlier announced that 14,000 party leaders at all levels across the state will take part in the plenary meeting.

But in the meeting, chaired by Chandrasekhar Rao, with MLAs, MLCs and MPs at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, it was decided to reduce the number of participants from 14,000 to 6,000 considering the Covid-19 guidelines.

Fifty participants will be invited from each Assembly constituency. As the village, mandal, and municipal ward level committees have been formed as part of reorganisation of the party in September, it has been decided to appoint district and state-level committees soon after the election of the party president.

 

...
Tags: trs president election, kcr to be elected president trs 10th time
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Despite the off-season rain spell in Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stands at 325 due to stubble burning. (Representational image: ANI)

Delhi: Air quality continues to remain 'very poor' despite rain

Vijayabaskar's residence was earlier searched by the Income Tax department in May 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-Corruption department raids locations of former Tamil Nadu minister

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi (ANI)

TN Governor lodges complaint against miscreants for creating fake email accounts

After we join the TDP, my son Bhupesh Reddy will be declared the party in-charge for Jammalamadugu constituency. I have urged all leaders and activists to support my son in the next general elections in 2024. — DC Image

Narayana Reddy joining TD on October 20



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

KCR, Jagan siblings of Modi: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

BJP in Tripura gets major jolt; MLA defects to Trinamul

Mr Das is all set to defect to the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya', that marks the onset of Debipaksha, a week ahead of the Bengalis’ biggest festival, the Durga Puja. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->