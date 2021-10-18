Nation Politics 17 Oct 2021 KCR rules out early ...
Nation, Politics

KCR rules out early Assembly polls; predicts bypoll win

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 18, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Chief Minister also announced that he would campaign in Huzurabad by addressing a public meeting either on October 26 or 27
Rao was addressing a joint meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party and the Legislative Party at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday. (DC Photo)
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ruled out the possibility of going for early Assembly polls unlike in 2018 when he dissolved the Assembly in September 2018, nine months before its tenure was to end in June 2019, forcing early polls in December 2018.

Rao made it clear that the Assembly polls would be held as scheduled in December 2023 adding that there was a lot of work to be completed in the remaining two-year tenure of the TRS government before seeking votes from the people. He said the government had already lost two years due to successive elections and Covid pandemic since 2018.

 

Rao was addressing a joint meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party and the Legislative Party at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday. All the TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs were present in the meeting. He called upon party leaders and cadres to work with more vigour and win more Assembly as well as Parliamentary seats in the next elections.

Party sources said the Chief Minister shared various survey reports of the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll which indicated that the TRS was going to win with a clear majority.

"The surveys revealed that the TRS would lead BJP by over 13 per cent vote share in Huzurabad. Our leaders and cadres have been doing a good job there for the past three months. Work hard for two more weeks to secure more majority," Rao reportedly said.

 

The Chief Minister also announced that he would campaign in Huzurabad by addressing a public meeting either on October 26 or 27 ahead of polling on October 30.

Referring to the party's proposed mega public meeting in Warangal on November 15 being organised to mark two decades of the TRS formation, Rao said this meeting should be held in an unprecedented manner and it should go down in the history of Telangana as the biggest ever public meeting of over 10 lakh gathering.

"People should be mobilised from every village of Telangana for this meeting in 22,000 buses. A bus should come to Warangal from every village. This meeting should shut the Opposition parties and send a strong message that there is no alternative to TRS in Telangana," Rao said.

 

He appointed the party's working president K.T. Rama Rao as the in-charge of the Warangal meeting. It has been decided to conduct preparatory meetings of all Assembly constituencies with at least 20 constituencies every day at Telangana Bhavan to make the Warangal meeting a grand success.

Rao said a large fleet of buses and other vehicles should be deployed to facilitate transportation of people and special arrangements should be made to provide food and water for the public at the venue.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, 2023 assembly polls, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


