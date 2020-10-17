The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 17 Oct 2020
Nation, Politics

Chirag Paswan's LJP is a 'vote katua' party, alleges Bihar BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 17, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Paswan’s statements, especially his praise for Modi, has given rise to speculations that the LJP has a tacit understanding with the BJP.
LJP chief Chirag Paswan
 LJP chief Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: Making it clear that it was contesting the coming Bihar Assembly polls with allies JD(U), HAM and VIP, the BJP on Friday claimed that it had “no relations” with the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party, which it said was merely a “vote katua party” (which divide votes), and blasted the LJP for “creating confusion and spreading lies” with its statements.

Paswan, who is in mourning after the death of his father Ram Vilas Pawan, the party patriarch, was criticising JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar while praising the BJP and its senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Paswan’s statements, especially his praise for Modi, has given rise to speculations that the LJP has a tacit understanding with the BJP. Embarking on his campaign in the poll-bound state, the prime minister is scheduled to address three rallies in the state on October 23 in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

“Chirag Paswan has decided his own path in Bihar and is not contesting with us… he is trying to create confusion with his statements praising senior BJP leaders but will not be successful with his lies. The BJP has no B, C or D team, but just one strong team consisting of the BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP. We will win a three-fourths majority by defeating the unholy alliance of the RJD, Congress and CPI(ML),” said BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

 

He said the LJP was nothing more than a “vote katua” (eating into others’ votes) and it will not be able to make much impact.

BJP Bihar in-charge and national general secretary Bhupender Yadav hit out at Paswan too, accusing him of practising the “politics of lies”, and said he had been praising the Bihar government in February 2020.

“Chirag should not live in illusion or nurse any illusion or spread illusion,” Yadav tweeted.

The Bihar polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

 

...
Tags: bihar election 2020, chirag paswan, lok janshakti party (ljp), bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


