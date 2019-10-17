Nation Politics 17 Oct 2019 Had it not been for ...
Nation, Politics

Had it not been for Savarkar, 1857 rebellion wouldn't have been history: Amit Shah

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
The Union Home Minister remembered Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and thanked him for setting up the BHU.
The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI)
 The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI)

Varanasi: Amidst BJP proposing up the names of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in its manifesto for the Maharashtra state assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday credited Savarkar for coining the 1857 rebellion as the First War of Indian independence.

"Had it not been for Veer Savarkar, the rebellion of 1857 would not have been history, we would have seen it from the point of view of British. Veer Savarkar was the one who named the 1857 rebellion as the first independence struggle," Shah said addressing a seminar at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here.

 

Shah inaugurated the two-day international seminar being held to discuss "the role and relevance of famous ruler of Gupta Dynasty, Skandagupt Vikramaditya and the political future of the nation" at the BHU campus.

The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

The Union Home Minister remembered Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and thanked him for setting up the BHU, which according to Shah had played a key role in rebuilding the nation post-independence.

"Whatever might have been on the mind of Pt Madan Mohan Malviyaji at the time of the establishment of BHU, but this university has played a key role propagating Hindu culture and has stood tall to protect it," Shah said.

"After hundreds of years of slavery it is very difficult for any person to reinstate the pride, only a university can do this. These universities are the reason why we are happy with the present-day image of the country and are assured about its future too," Shah added.

Urging historians and writers to present the true Indian and not the British version of history he said, "It is the duty of every country to preserve and nurture its history, it is the duty of the public and of the country's historians. Till when do we keep on criticising the Britishers for it. Today the country is independent, edit our history and write out new manuscripts. I am sure the truth in our history will make it famous."

Shah urged the historians to write more about the great rulers like Skandagupta, Chandragupta and others who had been not given enough due in the existing documented history.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: vinayak damodar savarkar, bharat ratna, amit shah
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)


Latest From Nation

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Govt obsessed with blaming opponent, can't solve bank crisis: Manmohan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP shouldn't forget Savarkar was named in Mahatama Gandhi's murder conspiracy: Cong

First his participation in the independence struggle and when he came back after seeking an apology (to the British),' Congress senior leader said.(Photo: ANI)

Reached to an age where Kantilal Bhuria, I shall retire: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he and five-time MP Kantilal Bhuria have reached an age where they should retire. (Photo: ANI)

Anguished by bus crash near Mecca: PM Modi expresses grief on death of 35 foreigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

‘BJP exposed in front of world’: Arvind Kejriwal on nixed Denmark trip

Kejriwal could not attend the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark on October 11 after the Ministry of External Affairs refused political clearance to his visit. He addressed it through video link. (Photo: YouTube screengrab/ C40CitiesLive)

Fadnavis would be re-elected as Maharashtra CM: Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham