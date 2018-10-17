search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Uttam Kumar says KCR never opposed Modi’s policies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Oct 17, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 1:09 am IST
He questioned the silence by the AIMIM on Mr Chandrasekhar’s stand on the Sharia issue.
Hyderabad: President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Capt. N. Uttam Kumar on Tuesday lamented that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was supporting Narendra Modi’s policies. He said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao never opposed the policies of Modi taken against the national interest.

“Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has proved that he is working as an agent to Narendra Modi, as he supported the NDA Government on several crucial occasions such as demonetisation, GST and the no confidence motion against Modi. His MPs chose to abstain from the House on the Triple Talaq Bill,” TPCC chief alleged.

 

He said that the AICC president would arrive on October 20 at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and proceed to Charminar to participate in the commemoration day celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Yatra. Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering after hoisting the party’s flag.

